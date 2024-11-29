Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1009: Russia launches massive assault targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure

Exclusives

Revealed: FSB officer who runs Italy’s pro-Russian networks. From billboard campaigns to citizenship revocations, FSB officer Stovbun’s network systematically influenced Italian politics through cultural front organizations.

Should Ukraine have nuclear weapons? Philosopher Slavoj Žižek speaks out. The absurdity mounts: Russia launches a war of conquest, then threatens nuclear retaliation when its victim strikes back. Perhaps it’s time to level the atomic playing field.

Military

Russian recruit has one-month life expectancy after signing up for war in Ukraine. Russian forces continue to advance despite losing up to 730,000 troops in a conflict marked by extraordinary casualty rates.

Putin threatens to strike “decision-making centers in Kyiv” with high-precision weapon Oreshnik. Putin claims Russia has developed a missile system with destructive power near-equivalent to nuclear weapons.

As of 28 NOV 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 736630 (+1220)

Tanks: 9450 (+1)

APV: 19306 (+2)

Artillery systems: 20852 (+22)

MLRS: 1255

Anti-aircraft systems: 1005

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 19661 (+45)

Cruise missiles: 2765

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 30186 (+60)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence destroys Russian radar Podlet in occupied Crimea for $ 5 mn. A strategic Russian radar station capable of guiding S-300 and S-400 systems costs $5 million.

Poland announces creation of drone army for 2025. Poland accelerates military modernization with comprehensive unmanned troops initiative.

New drone factory planned in Finland with Ukrainian partners. Finnish tech group Summa Defence launches a joint drone production facility with Ukrainian partners to meet rising demand for advanced military and civilian drone technologies.

SBU breaks up Russian spy network in Kharkiv, arresting former Berkut officers for espionage. Former Berkut members and their associate allegedly established an underground intelligence ring to aid Russian military operations in Kharkiv Oblast.

International

Kyiv welcomes Kellogg’s nomination as special representative for Ukraine and Russia by Trump. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Keith Kellogg understands the essence of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Japan grants Ukraine $235 million for education and entrepreneurship projects. With $235 million from Japan, Ukraine will enhance school infrastructure and boosts sustainable entrepreneurship initiatives.

Three attackers target Swedish diplomatic embassy in Russia. The attack follows Sweden’s recent military support packages for Ukraine.

Norway approves $ 3.2 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2025. The Norwegian government expanded its Nansen support program, extending aid through 2030.

Baltic States, UK, and Denmark commit billions to support Ukraine’s forces in 2025. Meanwhile, Kyiv anticipates a second tranche of EU’s €1.9 billion in military aid to Ukraine, focused on critical defense equipment like ammunition and air defense systems.

World Bank approves $664 million for Ukraine’s social protection project. The INSPIRE project focuses on improving access to social services and bolstering support for vulnerable groups during the war.

Norway and Germany allocate $ 2.1 million to support energy resilience of small businesses in Ukraine. A new grant program offers Ukrainian entrepreneurs over $21,000 for energy equipment investments.

Seoul declines Ukrainian request for defense system sales. Ukraine seeks to purchase South Korean weapons, including Cheongung anti-air missiles, but South Korea declines due to trade restrictions.

US Republicans show lowest concern about Russia-Ukraine war threat. A Pew poll shows a sharp decline in Republican concern over Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, with only 19% seeing it as a threat to US security.

CNN: Trump team plans to condition US aid on Ukraine’s peace talks with Russia. Trump officials plan to force Ukraine into “peace” talks by tying US aid to negotiations and delaying NATO membership, raising sovereignty concerns.

ISW: Putin meets with Tokayev as Kazakhstan remains key in Russia’s sanctions evasion schemes. The two leaders solidified Russian-Kazakh relations, signing agreements on economic, energy, and transit cooperation.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia’s uses Kalibr cruise missiles with cluster munitions in its latest assault on Ukraine. When detonated at high altitudes, cluster munitions cover a larger area, increasing the chance of hitting multiple targets, including civilian ones, especially in densely populated areas.

Ukraine to face tough winter as Russia sustains missile pressure, says expert. On 28 November, Russia launched another massive assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Russian military execute five Ukrainian POWs in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The investigators say the Russians committed this war crime near Novdarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast days ago – on 24 November.

Ukraine repatriates seven deported children from Russia under Qatar mediation. Russian official claims Ukraine returned seven children while transferring two “Russian” boys to Russia.

Political and Legal Developments

Ukraine allocates over $53 billion for defense in 2025 budget. Ukraine’s defense budget for 2025, amounting to 26.3% of the country’s GDP, focuses on strengthening military capabilities and supporting the defense sector, says Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Zelenskyy: Air defense systems must save lives, not be held in storage. Describing the attacks as an escalation of Russian terrorism, Zelenskyy insists on urgent air defense delivery to protect Ukraine’s infrastructure.

US urges Ukraine to lower conscription age to 18 while Ukraine faces weapon shortages amid Western arms delays. Media reports the US recommends Ukraine lower conscription age to tackle mobilization challenges and improve the force generation.

New Developments

Paul Wesley, known for his leading role in “The Vampries diaries,” to star in Ukrainian war drama miniseries “Unspoken”.

Nuclear attack unlikely despite Putin’s warnings, US intel says. Intelligence reports indicate Russia is more likely to pursue hybrid warfare than nuclear escalation.

