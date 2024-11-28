Paul Wesley from “The Vampries diaries” to star in Ukrainian war drama miniseries “Unspoken”

American actor Paul Wesley, best known for his roles in The Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, will take the lead in “Unspoken,” a Ukrainian war drama miniseries created by Polish writer Filip Syczyński and Ukrainian director Zhanna Ozírna. Deadline reports that the six-episode series, which won the top prize at the 2023 Series Mania festival, will begin production in Eastern Europe in winter 2025-26.

Since the onset of the war in 2014, numerous films and television series produced in the US and Europe have focused on Ukraine’s struggle against Russian occupation. Notable projects include the upcoming film Occupation, which dramatizes civilian experiences during the Russian invasion. It was produced by the Hollywood company Anonymous Content in collaboration with Ukrainian producer Oleksandr Rodnyansky. The documentary series Those Who Stayed, co-produced with several European broadcasters, showcases personal stories from Kyiv residents during the full-scale invasion, is also among them.

Set during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the story follows Pavlo, a former soldier turned taxi driver in Poland. When his wife in Kyiv makes a desperate call on the day of the beginning of Russia’s all-out war, Pavlo embarks on a perilous journey back to Ukraine to rescue his family. The narrative delves into the chaos, fear, and violence of war, focusing on Pavlo’s resilience and determination.

“In a world stricken by war, I’m passionate about bringing the human side of this conflict to life through the lens of one man and his family. I hope viewers connect with Paul’s struggle and take away something meaningful about life, values, and resilience from his journey and a renewed understanding of the human spirit under pressure,” said Wesley.

David Strieaton (Narcos, Star Trek, Law & Order), who has actively supported Ukraine through volunteer work, will direct the series. “Unspoken” will be co-produced by Poland, Ukraine, Germany, and the US and will primarily be in English, with additional Ukrainian and Polish dialogues.

