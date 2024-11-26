Eng
Ukrainian game “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2” surpasses Minecraft in Xbox rating

In less than a week, “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl” overtakes Minecraft, Roblox, and GTA 5, claiming a spot among the top-ranking Xbox games.
Olena Mukhina
26/11/2024
2 minute read
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Ukrainian game
The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 experience. Photo via the developers
According to TrueAchievements, the Ukrainian game “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl” has become one of the most popular games on the Xbox platform.

On 20 November, developer GSC Game World released the “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl” game, dedicated to the defenders of Ukraine. The game sold one million copies in 48 hours and reached over 117,000 concurrent players on Steam, making it the most successful Ukrainian game on the platform to date.

The new “S.T.A.L.K.E.R.” took less than a week to break into the top of the most popular games on the Xbox platform, securing third place in the ranking. It has surpassed Minecraft, which had held the top spot for years. Also trailing behind are Roblox, GTA 5, the football simulator EA FC 25, formerly known as FIFA, and another newcomer, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

On its release date, the game caused such a stir that many Ukrainians experienced problems with their internet connection when many users tried to download it at once.

In the game’s credits, the developer noted that “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl” is dedicated to those who are defending Ukraine.

“Through death and pain, war, fear, and cruelty, Ukraine will endure and stand strong. It has always done this and will do it again… Dedicated to all who have defended and continue to defend Ukraine. To everyone who made today possible. Eternal memory to all those taken by this war,” the credits read.

According to BBC, one of the series’ original developers, Volodymyr Yezhov, was killed in action defending Ukraine near Bakhmut in December 2022, underlining the personal cost of the Russian invasion for the gaming industry.

