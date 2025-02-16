Chornobyl officials warn of radiation risk from repeated Russian strikes

No release of radioactive materials has been recorded at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant following a Russian drone strike on the New Safe Confinement, but repeated attacks could change the situation, says Hryhorii Ishchenko, head of Ukraine’s State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management, according to UkrInform.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months. The strike on the nuclear facility possibly shows Russia’s return to nuclear blackmail.

On 14 February, Chornobyl plant personnel contained a fire in the outer cladding of the confinement caused by a Russian drone strike.

The chief engineer of the Chornobyl plant, Oleksandr Tytarchuk, warned that, under certain conditions, such an attack could release radioactive substances.

Following the incident, Ukraine urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take immediate action to prevent Russia from targeting nuclear facilities.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi condemned the attack as a “very serious incident” and warned that nuclear safety in Ukraine remains under severe threat.

“As of now, the radiation levels remain stable, meaning no emissions have been detected. However, repeated strikes on such sites could change the situation,” Ishchenko stated.

He emphasized that radiation levels at the Chornobyl plant site, including the safe confinement covering the Shelter facility, have remained unchanged since the fire broke out, during its containment, and up to the present.

“There has been no recorded release of radioactive substances beyond the site. Radiation exposure levels for personnel remain within control limits,” Ishchenko stressed.

A meeting involving multiple research institutes is planned for 18 February to assess the damage to the NSC and report its findings to Ukraine’s leadership.

“Preliminary inspections on 14 February revealed structural damage caused by a direct drone strike. The explosive charge was highly powerful, damaging key load-bearing structural elements,” Ishchenko noted.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy revealed the drone flew at an altitude of 85 meters, enabling it to avoid radar detection, which a clear sign of a deliberate Russian attack.

Related: