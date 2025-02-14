Support us on Patreon
Russian drone damages Chornobyl nuclear plant radiation confinement

Russians launched a total of 133 explosive UAVs and multiple bombs against Ukraine, killing one in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring four in Sumy Oblast.
14/02/2025
The New Safe Confinement at Chornobyl nuclear plant, built to confine the remains of reactor unit 4 which was destroyed during the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. Kyiv Oblast, 2019. Photo: EBRD
A Russian drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the protective shelter covering the destroyed Unit 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast overnight on 14 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported. The attack caused significant damage to the structure, though authorities confirmed no increase in radiation levels.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months. The strike on the nuclear facility possibly shows Russia’s return to nuclear blackmail.

Ukraine’s State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine reported the strike occurred at 01:54, hitting the New Safe Confinement structure. IAEA experts permanently stationed at the site documented the incident, with further assessment of the impact on the shelter’s safety pending.

The agency said as of 8:00 there was no change in radiation levels at the facility.

Chornobyl NPP’s New Safe Confinement is a protective structure, built through international cooperation with European countries and the US. It contains radiation from the reactor unit 4, which was destroyed in a technological disaster in 1986, when Ukraine was still under the control of the USSR.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy revealed the drone flew at an altitude of 85 meters, enabling it to avoid radar detection.

“This allows us to say they did this deliberately,” Zelenskyy told journalists.

Part of massive Russian nighttime drone attack

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that from 19:30 on 13 February, Russian forces launched 133 attack drones, including Shahed-type UAVs and various decoy drones, from multiple launch sites in Russia: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukrainian air defenses, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces, intercepted 73 attack drones. The drones were shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts. Additionally, 58 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radars without negative consequences.

The Air Force’s figures suggest that at least two drones might have reached theor targets.

According to the Air Force, the attacks caused damage in Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv oblasts.

Bombs and drones hurt civilians

Local authorities reported civilian casualties and damage from Russian bomb and drone strikes.

In Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces struck with six guided bombs, destroying residential buildings. Regional administration head Ivan Fedorov reported that rescue workers recovered the body of a 50-year-old woman from the rubble.

In Sumy, a Russian drone attack injured a 45-year-old man and caused a fire in an outbuilding on the city’s outskirts, according to the Sumy City Council. Police opened a criminal investigation into the attack.

In another incident in Sumy Oblast, Russian forces struck the Khotyn community with guided bombs, injuring three people and damaging a healthcare facility, the Oblast Military Administration reported.

