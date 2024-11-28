Eng
Russian recruit has one-month life expectancy after signing up for war in Ukraine

Russian forces continue to advance despite losing up to 730,000 troops in a conflict marked by extraordinary casualty rates.
byMaria Tril
28/11/2024
2 minute read
Russian military forces are experiencing unprecedented casualties in Ukraine, with a new Estonian analysis revealing a stark reality for frontline soldiers.

According to Estonian analyst Artur Rehi, a newly recruited Russian soldier can expect to live just one month after signing a military contract.

The Russian war in Ukraine has reached a critical point, with US government sources and Ukrainian counts estimating between 600,000 and 730,000 Russian troops killed or wounded. September and October marked particularly devastating months, with daily casualties frequently exceeding 1,500 troops.

Accordign to Ukraine’s military, since 2022 Russian has lost over 735,000 troops.

Despite these losses, Russian forces have maintained offensive momentum in critical sectors, especially in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast. The Russians captured the fortress city of Avdiivka in February and have since driven Ukrainian forces westward through strategic flanking maneuvers.

 “The special operation is diverting people, and this problem cannot be solved quickly,” said Alexander Shokhin, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

Wartime spending now consumes over 6% of Russia’s GDP, driving annual inflation to 8% and causing the ruble to lose a third of its value since August.

Ukrainian military strategists are reportedly pursuing a calculated approach of trading territory to inflict maximum Russian casualties.

The Estonian defense ministry had projected Ukraine would defeat Russia by killing 100,000 troops in 2024, but current estimates suggest they may have already wounded or killed around 300,000.

The Economist reported on 26 November that Ukrainian military losses could range between 60,000 and 100,000 soldiers killed since the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

