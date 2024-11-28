Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US Republicans show lowest concern about Russia-Ukraine war threat

A Pew poll shows a sharp decline in Republican concern over Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, with only 19% seeing it as a threat to US security.
byYuri Zoria
28/11/2024
2 minute read
Republican rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. June 2020. Flickr/Thru_the_Glass
US Republicans show lowest concern about Russia-Ukraine war threat

A recent Pew Research Center survey has revealed a significant decline in Republican concerns about the Russia-Ukraine war’s potential threat to US national security. According to the report, only 19% of Republicans now view the ongoing conflict as a major threat to America, marking an all-time low since the war’s inception in 2022, Newsweek says.

The United States has been Ukraine’s largest donor, providing over $64.1 billion in mostly military aid since Russia’s invasion in 2022. Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump has exhibited a dismissive attitude toward Russia’s war in Ukraine, proposing simplistic solutions that often align with Russian interests.

Immediately following Russia’s invasion on 24 February 2022, Republicans were marginally more concerned than Democrats by one percentage point – a stance that has since dramatically shifted.

The survey, conducted between 12 and 17 November 2024, comes in the wake of the Biden administration’s decision to allow Ukraine to use American long-range weapons inside Russia. Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed that this move allegedly signifies direct US involvement in the conflict.

The study, which included 9,609 US adults, demonstrated a broader trend of diminishing concern across political lines. While only three in 10 Americans believed Russia’s invasion threatens US interests – down from five in 10 in 2022 – 42% of Democrats still perceive the war as a significant threat to US.

Following US President-elect Donald Trump’s sentiment, Republicans have shown increasing skepticism about US support for Ukraine. The survey indicates they are more likely to argue that the US is providing excessive aid and less likely to assert a responsibility to help Ukraine defend against Russian invasion.

Russian threat

NATO and EU officials have expressed concerns over Russia’s potential military threat to Europe, including possible invasions of NATO or EU territories in the coming years, alongside ongoing sabotage activities that suggest Russia is operating in a state of war.

German intelligence chief Bruno Kahl noted that Russia’s increasing sabotage acts against Western targets could lead NATO to consider invoking Article 5, which obligates collective defense among member states.

Additionally, US intelligence warned defense companies about the heightened risk of Russian sabotage, indicating a broader hybrid warfare strategy by Russia to undermine support for Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts