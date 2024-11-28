Meet “Erudite”: The FSB handler running Italy’s pro-Russia plays

In September, a pro-Russian billboard campaign appeared across Italian cities, featuring the slogan “Russia is not our enemy” alongside an image of an Italy-Russia handshake. The billboards called for an end to funding “weapons for Ukraine and Israel,” with some, including those seen in Rome, adding the message: “Enough money for weapons for Ukraine and Israel. We want peace, and we reject war”.

Ukraine’s Embassy in Italy responded quickly to the campaign saying that it was “deeply concerned by the arrogance of Russian propaganda in the Eternal City [i.e. Rome]” and asking the Rome local authorities “to reconsider granting permits for such posters that have a clear purpose of rehabilitating the image of the aggressor state.”

CNN alleged that an Italian group called “Sovranità Popolare” (Popular Sovereignty) claimed responsibility for the campaign by posting a lengthy article on its website. The group cited Article 11 of the Italian constitution, emphasizing Italy’s rejection of war as a means of aggression and its commitment to promoting peace and justice among nations.

A controversial billboard Rome’s Piazza Mazzini on 13 September 2024 declares “Russia is NOT our enemy!” while calling for an end to military funding for Ukraine and Israel, advocating for peace in accordance with Article 11 of the Italian Constitution. Photo: Barbie Nadeau/CNN

The “Sovranità Popolare” also accused “warmongers” Italian among politicians and media of fuelling fear and “Russophobia” since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, hinting at a deliberate incitement of hatred toward Russian people, culture, and art.

However, the “Sovranità Popolare” itself – although avowedly pro-Russian – denied it was responsible for the billboard campaign across Italy, adding that even if the billboards were to be removed from Italian streets, the campaign would continue through other means.

An investigation by Massimiliano Coccia revealed that it was an Italian antivaxx, anti-5G and pro-Putin activist Domenico Aglioti, also the former city councilor of Rome, who coordinated the campaign.

Coccia questioned whether Aglioti financed the campaign independently or received external support (Aglioti later claimed that the campaign was crowd-funded) and criticized Rome’s authorities for not removing the ads despite Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The pro-Russian activists behind Italy’s anti-Ukrainian activities and their Kremlin handlers

The pro-Russian billboard campaign in September mirrored a similar effort from this past summer. Moreover, while both “Sovranità Popolare” and Domenico Aglioti denied any connections to Russia, evidence suggests that the summer campaign can, in fact, be linked to actual Russian operatives.

A Russian propaganda billboard in Italy from July was vandalized to declare “RUSSIA is my ENEMY!” instead of the original “An invitation to reflect; Russia is not my enemy.” Photo: X.com/OpachiAndrea

The summer campaign also involved numerous posters across Italy (starting in northern Italy, a bastion of Matteo Salvini’s far-right Lega party). It was coordinated by the Veneto-Russia Cultural Association, presided over by Palmarino Zoccatelli.

Zoccatelli is an Italian pro-Russian activist and the president of the Associazione Culturale Veneto-Russia (Venetia-Russia Cultural Association), the Veneto branch of the pro-Kremlin Lombardy-Russia Cultural Association founded by the members of the Italian far-right Lega Nord party of Matteo Salvini.

Like the main organization, Zoccatelli’s branch was founded in 2014 with the official aim of strengthening cultural and political ties between the Veneto region and Russia.

Since the beginning of the Russian war against Ukraine in 2014, Zoccatelli has been involved in numerous efforts to advance Russian interests in Italy and elsewhere, especially in Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine.

In 2018, he played the role of a fake “international observer” at the “general elections” in the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic” (“DNR”) and, in 2019, even opened a “center of representation” of the “DNR” in Verona.

In addition to Zoccatelli, the board of his Association features two prominent figures of the Italian pro-Russian milieu: Stefano Valdegamberi and Eliseo Bertolasi.

Palmarino Zoccatelli, Eliseo Bertolasi, and Palmarino Zoccatelli. Source: VenetoRussia/FB

Valdegamberi is a long-time pro-Russian activist who was, until 2023, linked to the Lega Nord party. He participated in several staged “observation missions” in Russia and Russian-annexed Crimea.

In 2016, he successfully introduced a non-binding resolution in Veneto’s local council, condemning EU sanctions against Russia and advocating for the EU recognition of Crimea as part of Russia.

The resolution was drafted by a Russian team led by one of Valdegamberi’s Russian handlers, Sargis Mirzakhanian, and was widely publicized by Russian media as a landmark endorsement of the annexation of Crimea.

Eliseo Bertolasi is a notable Russian asset, and his Russian involvement stands out for its depth.

He was an associate researcher of Tiberio Graziani’s pro-Russian Institute of Advanced Studies in Geopolitics and Auxiliary Sciences, and contributed, as an Italian correspondent, to Russian state-controlled media outlets such as “Rossiya Segodnya” and “Sputnik.”

In 2023, Bertolasi was appointed as the head of the Italian branch of the International Russophile Movement, a network established by Russia to expand its malign influence abroad.

Stefano Valdegamberi and Aleksey Stovbun, 2016. Source: newkuban.ru

Bertolasi’s role as a correspondent for Russian state-controlled media likely earned him the codename “Writer” within Russian intelligence circles. One of his Russian handlers was, and possibly still is, Aleksey Stovbun (alias “Erudite”), a Russian FSB officer operating under the guise of a journalist working for the Russian media outlet “New Kuban.”

Roberto Ciambetti and Aleksey Stovbun, 2016. Source: newkuban.ru

Stovbun established contacts with the Italian pro-Russian networks no later than 2016. That year, Stovbun visited Veneto on the eve of a referendum organized by the Lega Nord, demanding more autonomy from the central government in Rome.

During his visit, Stovbun was introduced to Stefano Valdegamberi, Roberto Ciambetti, the president of the Regional Council of Veneto, and Luciano Sandonà, the honorary president of Zoccatelli’s Associazione Culturale Veneto-Russia.

The extent of Russia’s influence on pro-Russian decisions made in Italy is made apparent in intercepted emails provided to me by a trusted source.