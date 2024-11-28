SBU breaks up Russian spy network in Kharkiv, arresting former Berkut officers for espionage

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says it has successfully dismantled a Russian intelligence network operating in Kharkiv, arresting three local residents suspected of extensive espionage activities. The operation, announced on 28 November, targeted a group comprising two former Berkut special police officers and the wife of one of the suspects.

The Berkut, a former Ukrainian special police unit disbanded in 2014, was heavily implicated in violent crackdowns on protesters, including documented brutality, killings, and the use of excessive force during the Euromaidan Revolution, as well as alleged abuses against voters and activists opposing government actions. Since 2022, the SBU has intensified its efforts to capture Russian agents operating in Ukraine to dismantle networks that facilitate espionage and sabotage activities for Russian intelligence. Most reported cases involve setting Ukrainian soldiers’ cars on fire in exchange for promised monetary rewards.

According to SBU investigators, the group was creating hidden caches with money and combat grenades on Kharkiv city’s outskirts. These underground resources were intended to support potential Russian agents and saboteurs in the region. The suspects would primarily establish hiding spots in forest plantations and then send the coordinates to their Russian handler via messenger.

The intelligence cell was reportedly collecting strategic data about Ukrainian defense force locations to facilitate potential Russian strikes. They conducted reconnaissance in Kharkiv and surrounding areas, following coordinates provided by Russian operatives.

Investigations said the group’s members were initially connected through a former Berkut officer who had fled to Russia before the full-scale war and began working for Russian intelligence.

During searches, law enforcement seized mobile phones containing evidence of collaboration with Russian military intelligence (GRU) and discovered RGD-5 combat grenades. The suspects have been charged with high treason and illegal handling of ammunition and explosive substances.

If convicted, the three suspects face life imprisonment with property confiscation. They are currently in custody awaiting further legal proceedings.

