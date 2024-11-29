Eng
Ukrainian official says Russia seeks to erase Ukrainian identity in cccupied territories

Ukrainian officials report systematic destruction of cultural symbols and appropriation of heritage as Russia targets libraries and museums.
byOlena Mukhina
29/11/2024
2 minute read
Chernihiv civilians bomb shelters
A Chernihiv library in rubbles after Russian air strikes. Source: Pavel Khodymchuk
Russians aim to erase Ukrainian national identity in occupied cities by targeting not only cultural objects but also systematically appropriating Ukraine’s cultural heritage, says Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Olena Kovalska, according to Ukrinform.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, over 2,100 cultural facilities have been damaged or destroyed, including 750 libraries, 120 museums, 38 theaters, cinemas, and philharmonics, as well as more than 1,179 cultural heritage objects. Additionally, Russian forces have destroyed over 200 million Ukrainian books.

“The first thing that Russian occupiers do on Ukrainian territories is destroying symbols of Ukrainian identity, such as monuments to Taras Shevchenko.

They steal both tangible and intangible cultural assets, attempting to claim Ukrainian heritage as their own,” Kovalska emphasized during the National Forum on Intellectual Property and Innovations, IP LET FORUM.

UNESCO estimates that damage to Ukraine’s cultural and tourism sectors over the past two years amounts to $3.5 billion.

The Russians are not only destroying but systematically looting Ukrainian cultural institutions. Stolen artifacts are smuggled abroad and sold as “Russian works,” said the Ukrainian official.

Kovalska stressed the urgency of preserving Ukraine’s intellectual heritage.

“Our primary task is to protect what has remained. It is the greatest challenge. The next is to ensure patent attorneys and lawyers have assets to register and defend,” she said.

Kovalska emphasized that harmonizing Ukrainian legislation with European standards is a critical step toward strengthening intellectual property protection. Equally important, she added, is preserving the uniqueness of Ukrainian culture and sharing its heritage with the world.

