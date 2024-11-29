Eng
Biden condemns latest Russian strike which led to massive blackouts across Ukraine

US President Joe Biden condemned Russia’s recent air attacks and pledged ongoing US support for Ukraine’s defense.
byOlena Mukhina
29/11/2024
2 minute read
kharkiv
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Khakriv overnight of 25 November. Credit: Suspilne Kharkiv
US President Joe Biden condemned Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine on 28 November, when Russian forces launched 188 aerial targets against Ukrainian settlements, according to the White House website.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on Ukrainian residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy objects with an extensive number of missiles and drones, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the cold months.

Biden has called the latest attack “horrific” and said its purpose was to deprive Ukrainian civilians of access to electricity.

“This attack is outrageous and serves as yet another reminder of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against Russian aggression,” claimed the US president.

Biden emphasized that his message to the Ukrainian people is clear, “The United States stands with you.”

“Earlier this year, and at my direction, the United States began prioritizing air defense exports so they go to Ukraine first,” said the American leader.

Biden also highlighted his administration’s efforts to bolster Ukraine’s energy resilience ahead of winter and provide other critical resources, including artillery, rockets, and armored vehicles.

“Russia continues to underestimate the bravery, resilience, and determination of the Ukrainian people. The United States stands with more than 50 countries in support of Ukraine and its fight for freedom,” he stated.

Recently, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that three Ukrainian nuclear power plants reduced electricity output following the 28 November morning attacks on energy infrastructure.

IAEA: Nuclear safety at risk as Ukraine nuclear plants cut output after Russian attack

The organization’s chief, Rafael Mariano Grossi, highlighted the extreme vulnerability of Ukraine’s energy systems, stating that these attacks “put nuclear safety at great risk.” Two IAEA teams deployed in Ukraine were forced to seek shelter during the assault.

