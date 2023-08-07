German lawmakers reach consensus on long-range missile supply, Ukrainian MP says

Head of Ukraine’s delegation at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Yehor Chernev says key parliamentary factions in Germany have “reached a consensus” to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles with a range of 500 km.

“My friends in the Bundestag just told me that key parliamentary factions have reached consensus regarding the transfer to Ukraine of long-range Taurus missiles,” he informs.

According to him, these missiles have a range of 500 kilometers and are capable of covering all occupied territories, including the southern coast of Crimea.

“We’ve worked for a long time with German parliamentarians to form a support group and now finally the ice has broken. We await an official decision,” Chernev adds.