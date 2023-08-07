Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

German lawmakers reach consensus on long-range missile supply, Ukrainian MP says

byOlena Mukhina
07/08/2023
1 minute read
A German Tornado IDS during a test launch of the Taurus missile in South Africa. Bundeswehr/Adolfs
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Head of Ukraine’s delegation at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Yehor Chernev says key parliamentary factions in Germany have “reached a consensus” to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles with a range of 500 km.

“My friends in the Bundestag just told me that key parliamentary factions have reached consensus regarding the transfer to Ukraine of long-range Taurus missiles,” he informs. 

According to him, these missiles have a range of 500 kilometers and are capable of covering all occupied territories, including the southern coast of Crimea.

“We’ve worked for a long time with German parliamentarians to form a support group and now finally the ice has broken. We await an official decision,” Chernev adds.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts