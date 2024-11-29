HUR operation destroys Russian truck with drones in Kursk Oblast

As a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, known as HUR, in Kursk Oblast of Russia, a truck with Russian drones was destroyed, a source familiar with the matter told Ukrinform.

As of November 2024, Russia has significantly advanced its strategy for deploying Shahed drones, focusing on overwhelming Ukrainian air defenses. Additionally, drone enhancements, including the integration of thermobaric warheads and improved navigation systems, have increased their lethality and operational effectiveness. Meanwhile, Ukraine seeks ways to destroy Russian drones using electronic warfare means, mobile fire groups, and a network of partisans in different regions.

“Ukrainian partisans in the city of Rylsk in Kursk Oblast discovered the location of a Russian drone crew. The enemy crew was spotted while loading a vehicle with plastic boxes containing drones. As a result of successful sabotage actions, the truck, along with its valuable cargo, was set on fire,” said source.

Previously, HUR reported a successful operation that destroyed a sophisticated Russian radio-location system.

Ukrainian reconnaissance scouts from the “Wings” unit within the active operations department executed a precision drone strike against the Russian Zoopark-1 counter-battery radar station. The HUR did not specify the exact front-line location of the strike.

