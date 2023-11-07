Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Backing Kyiv key to thwart pro-Russian populist forces in EU, says Romania’s PM

Romania’s PM emphasizes unwavering support for Ukraine to prevent populist forces’ rise with Putin-like leaders emerging in Europe. He underlines the importance of backing Kyiv despite political risks.
byYuri Zoria
07/11/2023
2 minute read
Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu at the PES EU Council preparation meeting, Brussels, 23 June 2022. Illustrative photo: Flickr/partyofeuropeansocialists
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Romania’s Prime Minister, Marcel Ciolacu, has affirmed his country’s unwavering support for Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of preventing populist leaders resembling Vladimir Putin from gaining ground in Europe. Despite concerns about political costs, Ciolacu asserted that Romania would continue to aid Ukraine, considering the potential consequences of a Russian victory in the region.

In his interview with Bloomberg published on 7 November, 

Marcel Ciolacu said his government would continue offering “multi-dimensional support” for Ukraine, even though European allies exhibit signs of war fatigue. This is especially notable as the Israel-Hamas conflict currently takes precedence over Russia’s invasion, with expectations of its earlier resolution.

“Romania will continue to help Ukraine regardless of the political costs,” Ciolacu said on 6 November. “These political costs are less important than the precedent a Russian victory would create.”

The PM noted rising support for right-wing and populist movements in Europe critical of Ukraine support and influenced by pro-Russian sentiments, as seen in Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

“Can you image how many Putin lookalikes we would get among certain populist European politicians?” Ciolacu asked.

After Russia blocked the Ukrainian Black Sea ports early in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Romania played an important role in facilitating Ukraine’s grain exports.

Romania’s PM says the country has increased its capacity to handle Ukrainian grain, from half a million to 3 million tons per month, with intentions to further raise it to 4 million tons in the coming months.

Prime Minister Ciolacu reaffirmed Romania’s commitment to Ukraine despite upcoming elections and support shifts in neighboring countries while remaining discreet about the military assistance provided.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts