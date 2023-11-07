Backing Kyiv key to thwart pro-Russian populist forces in EU, says Romania’s PM

Romania’s Prime Minister, Marcel Ciolacu, has affirmed his country’s unwavering support for Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of preventing populist leaders resembling Vladimir Putin from gaining ground in Europe. Despite concerns about political costs, Ciolacu asserted that Romania would continue to aid Ukraine, considering the potential consequences of a Russian victory in the region.

In his interview with Bloomberg published on 7 November,

Marcel Ciolacu said his government would continue offering “multi-dimensional support” for Ukraine, even though European allies exhibit signs of war fatigue. This is especially notable as the Israel-Hamas conflict currently takes precedence over Russia’s invasion, with expectations of its earlier resolution.

“Romania will continue to help Ukraine regardless of the political costs,” Ciolacu said on 6 November. “These political costs are less important than the precedent a Russian victory would create.”

The PM noted rising support for right-wing and populist movements in Europe critical of Ukraine support and influenced by pro-Russian sentiments, as seen in Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

“Can you image how many Putin lookalikes we would get among certain populist European politicians?” Ciolacu asked.