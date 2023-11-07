Denmark allocates over $42 million to support Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

On 6 November, Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov and Danish Minister for Development Cooperation Dan Jørgensen held a meeting on Ukraine-Denmark cooperation in energy, business, and health protection sectors.

As a result of the meeting, Denmark’s minister announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth over $42 million to strengthen the country’s infrastructure amid Russia’s missile and drone attacks. A large part of the assistance would fund energy, social, and public projects in Mykolaiv Oblast, said Mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Sienkevych.

Earlier, the Danish government had announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 3.7 billion Danish kroner (around $522 million), said the Danish Ministry of Defense.

The new Danish aid package included T-72EA tanks, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, artillery ammunition, drones, small arms, and armored maintenance and evacuation vehicles. The delivery of the latter is being jointly financed with Germany, the ministry said.

