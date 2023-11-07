Ukraine intel: Russians mine Kherson Oblast’s vital infrastructure to destroy it upon retreat

On 7 November, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reported that the Russian forces are planting explosives at the critical infrastructure sites in the Russian-occupied part of southern Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast.

The HUR says that “in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, Russian invaders are burying explosives near stationary gas regulating points, electrical substations, and critical infrastructure facilities.”

The agency believes that these actions may be preparations for a possible Russian retreat in the future:

“These actions of the occupiers indicate their probable intention to destroy elements of critical infrastructure when they have to retreat,” the HUR wrote.

In the autumn of last year, as Russian forces retreated, they deliberately demolished vital infrastructure in the vicinity of Kherson City. Additionally, they detonated the Antonivskyi bridge, previously linking the regional capital to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, a zone currently under their control.

Later, Russian troops blew up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant, causing significant flooding and severe damage to the surrounding areas.

