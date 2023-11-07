Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine intel: Russians mine Kherson Oblast’s vital infrastructure to destroy it upon retreat

In Kherson Oblast’s occupied part, the Russian forces are planting explosives at key infrastructure, signaling immediate deliberate destruction upon possible retreat, according to Ukrainian intelligence.
byYuri Zoria
07/11/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 7 November, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reported that the Russian forces are planting explosives at the critical infrastructure sites in the Russian-occupied part of southern Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast.

The HUR says that “in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, Russian invaders are burying explosives near stationary gas regulating points, electrical substations, and critical infrastructure facilities.”

The agency believes that these actions may be preparations for a possible Russian retreat in the future:

“These actions of the occupiers indicate their probable intention to destroy elements of critical infrastructure when they have to retreat,” the HUR wrote.

In the autumn of last year, as Russian forces retreated, they deliberately demolished vital infrastructure in the vicinity of Kherson City. Additionally, they detonated the Antonivskyi bridge, previously linking the regional capital to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, a zone currently under their control.

Later, Russian troops blew up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant, causing significant flooding and severe damage to the surrounding areas.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts