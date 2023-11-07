Russo-Ukrainian war, day 621: Ukraine mass produces 1,000 km range drones; Russian air attacks target Odesa

Exclusive

Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive and the strategic zugzwang of Western expectations. From the outset, Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive faced a near impossible balancing act between domestic liberation imperatives and Western impatience

“They just did it for fun”: Ukrainian survivors detail Wagner group horrors. In Ukraine, the Wager mercenaries killed Ukrainian POWs and mounted their heads on poles, set them on fire after drenching in gasoline, and cut off ears and fingers during interrogations – or just for fun — says a new report by a human rights group.

Military

Ukraine’s 128th Brigade confirms deaths of 19 soldiers in Russian missile attack. “Our best fighters were killed… We promise to avenge our brothers-in-arms one hundred times over,” 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade wrote on ints Telegram channel.

“Army of Drones” UAVs hit record 335 Russian strongpoints in one week. In addition, Ukrainian drone operators, using UAVs from the “Army of Drones” project, destroyed 83 Russian armored combat vehicles, 72 trucks, 36 tanks, and 317 Russian personnel.

Taurus missiles won’t be game changer in Russia-Ukraine war, Pistorius claims. Germany is still undecided about the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine and doubts these missiles can radically change the situation on the front, the German Defense Minister believes.

Aide to Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief killed in explosion during birthday celebration (updated). Major Hennadii Chastiakov died on 6 November, his birthday, by the detonation of an explosive device, reportedly a grenade.

As of 06 Nov 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 305970 (+880) Tanks: 5288 (+4) APV: 9958 (+5) Artillery systems: 7389 (+14) MLRS: 867 Anti-aircraft systems: 570 Aircraft: 322 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 5554 (+20) Cruise missiles : 1556 (+2) Warships/boats: 20 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9744 (+14)



Intelligence and technology

UK intel: Defense spending drives inflation surge in Russia. Russia’s economy faces heightened inflation, mainly due to surges in defense spending, challenging economic stability amid its war in Ukraine. The Central Bank’s policies and the risk of an overheating economy present additional complexities in managing the situation, as per UK intelligence.

Ukroboronprom: Ukraine’s “kamikaze” drones with 1,000 km combat radius in mass production. The Ukroboronprom CEO confirms mass productions of Ukrainian “kamikaze” drones with a combat range of up to 1,000 km. Additionally, the company supports the production of FPV drones from private firms, further enhancing Ukraine’s drone capabilities.

International

Media: Trump declines Zelenskyy’s invitation to Ukraine due to “conflict of interest”. In a statement to Newsmax media outlet, Trump said that he “would not want to create a conflict of interest” as the Biden administration “is currently dealing with” Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy.

Kuleba: Ukraine aims to bring cooperation with South Africa to “qualitatively new level”. While meeting for the first time, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and South Africa signed a memorandum to cooperate on diplomatic education and research

French company signs €36 mn arms supply contract with Ukraine. The contract secures the dispatch of 10,000 assault rifles, 2,000 sniper rifles, and 400 grenade launchers to Ukraine.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian air attacks target Odesa, damaging UNESCO site, injuring eight. On November 5, Russian forces launched missile strikes targeting several Ukrainian cities, including Odesa. These attacks were followed by the deployment of two dozen explosive drones, resulting in damage and injuries in Odesa City.

Russia’s war damages over 20% of Ukraine’s nature reserves, Ministry says. Ukraine’s nature reserves face widespread destruction, with 812 sites across 900,000 hectares reported damaged as a result of hostilities.

Political and legal developments

FT: 127 UK companies admit breaching Russia sanctions. According to the Financial Times, based on a freedom of information request to HM Treasury, 127 companies had voluntarily reported sanctions violations to the UK government by May 17.

Ukraine MoD: Only 7% are locals in Russian “volunteer units” formed in occupied areas￼. Ukraine MoD’s National Resistance Center says Russian “Sudoplatova” and “Marhelova” battalions, created in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, struggle to recruit locals, with a mere 7% local enlistment, while the majority comprises Russians and Serbs.

Slovakia’s PM opposing Ukraine aid pledges no hindrance to private defense exports. Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico, opposing military aid to Ukraine, assures no interference with private defense exports for Kyiv.

New developments

Stalin devalued human life in the same way as Putin, Borrel says. EU top diplomat Josep Borrell underscores the similarity between Stalin’s and Putin’s attitudes toward human life, highlighting the importance of EU unity in aiding Ukraine against Russian aggression, citing substantial support at the Ambassadors Conference.

Ukraine’s crowdfunding for the military steadily high – survey. At a time, Ukrainians usually donate up to 100 hryvnias (UAH) ($2.7) to the army.

Polish carriers block three border crossings with Ukraine. Polish truck drivers disrupted traffic at the Hrebenne, Dorohusk, and Korczowa checkpoints with Ukraine, calling for commercial limits on Ukrainian carriers to pre-Russian invasion numbers.

Two internationally important wetlands in Ukraine almost destroyed. Over one-fifth of Ukraine’s protected natural areas, spanning 120,000 km2, have suffered damage due to Russia’s invasion.The scale almost equals the size of England.

