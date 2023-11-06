Media: Trump declines Zelenskyy’s invitation to Ukraine due to “conflict of interest”

Former US President Donald Trump did not accept an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Ukraine to see for himself that it is impossible to agree on a swift end to the war with Russia, as he had previously claimed.

Trump said this in a comment to the Newsmax media outlet.

“I have great respect for President Zelenskyy, but think it would be inappropriate to go to Ukraine at this time,” Trump wrote in a statement responding to Zelenskyy, Newsmax reported.

“The Biden administration is currently dealing with him, and I would not want to create a conflict of interest,” Trump added.

In an interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press aired on 5 November, Zelenskyy invited Donald Trump to visit Ukraine. This offer comes in response to Trump’s previous claim that he could resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours if re-elected in 2024.

“Former President Trump said that [in] about 24 hours, that he can manage it and finish the war. For me, what can I say? So he’s very welcome as well. President Biden was here, and he — I think he understood some details which you can understand only being here,” Zelenskyy said. “So, I invite President Trump.”

Trump’s claims to resolve the war in 24 hours appeared in a September interview with Meet the Press, but he did not explain how he intends to do it, saying, “If I tell you exactly, I lose all my bargaining chips,” but promised to talk to both Zelenskyy and Putin, and “make a fair deal for everybody.”

