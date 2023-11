“Army of Drones” UAVs hit record 335 Russian strongpoints in one week

The Ukrainian forces, using UAVs provided by the “Army of Drones” project, destroyed a record number of Russian positions last week, Ukraine’s Digital Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on 6 November.

Fedorov said Ukrainian drone operators eliminated 335 Russian strongpoints from 30 October to 6 November. In addition, they destroyed 83 armored combat vehicles, 72 trucks, 36 tanks, and hundreds of Russian troops.

The Army of Drones continues to break new records. Last week, our soldiers hit 335 Russian strongpoints: an absolute record. Also, 🇷🇺 lost 36 tanks, 83 armored combat vehicles, 72 trucks & hundreds of personnel. We continue to provide 🇺🇦 Defense forces with drones. pic.twitter.com/HpzZ1vXcTz — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) November 6, 2023

“We continue to reinforce the Defense Forces with drones systematically. More drones – better results,” Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

In October, Ukrainian UAV operators hit 1,000 units of Russian military equipment. Additionally, over 591 Russian personnel were eliminated by the drones, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.

