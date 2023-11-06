Stalin devalued human life in the same way as Putin, Borrel says

At the EU Ambassadors Conference in Brussels on 6 November, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, emphasized the imperative of European unity in supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression and drew a stark parallel between the attitudes of Joseph Stalin and Vladimir Putin towards the value of human life.

“Ukraine loses, we lose. We need to keep our unanimity and our unity in supporting Ukraine. We are the first provider of support to Ukraine. We are, more than the US. You know the figures,” Borrell said, according to Ukrinform.

According to Borrell, EU assistance to Ukraine crucially includes the prospect of EU membership, the establishment of sustainable economic and financial aid programs, military support via the European Peace Facility and bilateral channels, and the provision of security guarantees. This support is particularly vital amidst the current challenging frontline situation.

“And this must work for the Ukrainian military offensive, which is facing hurdles, [so that Ukraine can] contain the Russian invasion and recover its territories. Russian losses are very important, but Russia can repower. It’s ready to sacrifice even more men and equipment. […] Before Putin, Stalin believed that quantity in itself is a source of quality, when human life has no meaning and no value,” Borrell said.

Borrell noted that the human cost, deemed unbearable by Ukrainians, may differ for Russians in the short term. He stressed the necessity of ongoing support for Ukraine and unity to safeguard core values.

The EU has consistently extended significant political, diplomatic, economic, financial, humanitarian, and military aid in Ukraine’s battle against the Russian invasion, contributing over EUR 82 billion since February 2022, according to Ukrinform.

