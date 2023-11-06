French company signs €36 mn arms supply contract with Ukraine

The French company Cybergun has signed a 36 million euro contract to supply arms to Ukraine, according to a statement from the press service of the French company.

The framework agreement was signed between Cybergun’s subsidiary Verney-Carron and the Ukrainian state-owned company Ukrspetsexport.

The contract secures the dispatch of 10,000 assault rifles, 2,000 sniper rifles, and 400 grenade launchers to Ukraine.

The initial batch of serial deliveries is scheduled to commence six months following the signing of the framework contract, contingent upon Verney-Carron securing the required import and export licenses for military goods between France and Ukraine.

The delivery process is set to span ten months, during which time Verney-Carron will adjust its production capacities to meet the required volumes, the report states.

