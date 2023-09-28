French and British defense ministers visit Ukraine

France’s Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu arrived in Ukraine on Thursday for meetings with top officials in a show of support amid Russia’s invasion.

Lecornu landed in Kyiv to kick off the visit along with French Ambassador Etienne de Poncins, the French Embassy said. Upon arrival, they paid respects to Ukraine’s war dead at the Wall of Remembrance for fallen soldiers.

Besides, today Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the newly appointed British Secretary of State for Defense, Grant Shapps, during his official visit to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced Ukraine will host a Forum of Defense Industries within days, drawing over 160 delegates from defense firms around the world. The event underscores Kyiv’s push to rapidly expand its arsenal through direct procurement abroad.