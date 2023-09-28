Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

French and British defense ministers visit Ukraine

In a show of solidarity, France’s Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu arrived in Ukraine for crucial meetings with top officials.
byOrysia Hrudka
28/09/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

France’s Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu arrived in Ukraine on Thursday for meetings with top officials in a show of support amid Russia’s invasion.

Lecornu landed in Kyiv to kick off the visit along with French Ambassador Etienne de Poncins, the French Embassy said. Upon arrival, they paid respects to Ukraine’s war dead at the Wall of Remembrance for fallen soldiers.

Besides, today Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the newly appointed British Secretary of State for Defense, Grant Shapps, during his official visit to Ukraine.

British Secretary of State for Defense visits Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced Ukraine will host a Forum of Defense Industries within days, drawing over 160 delegates from defense firms around the world. The event underscores Kyiv’s push to rapidly expand its arsenal through direct procurement abroad.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts