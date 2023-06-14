Russo Ukrainian War. Day 476: Ukraine liberates seven settlements

The invaders launched six Kh-22 air-launched cruise missiles from four Tu-22M3 long-range bombers from the Rostov region. Donetsk region was hit. The consequences are clarified.

On the night of June 14, 2023, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the military and infrastructure facilities of Ukraine with air and sea-based cruise missiles, as well as kamikaze attack drones , the Ukrainian General Staff reports. “The enemy launched four Kalibr cruise missiles in the direction of Odesa from the Black Sea. Three missiles were shot down, one hit a civilian object. From the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, the Rashists attacked with 10 Iranian attack drones of the “Shahed” type in the southeast direction. Nine UAVs were shot down.

During the day, units of missile forces and artillery hit the command post, 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, 3 ammunition depots, an anti-aircraft missile complex, 7 artillery units in firing positions, 2 anti-aircraft defence facilities and the enemy’s electronic warfare station.“

]In the flooded Holaya Prystan’, the occupiers are still present, while firing at evacuation points and shifting the blame on the Ukrainian Armed Forces for this. In turn, the occupation authorities force the local population to say on camera words of gratitude to the units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for the supposed rescue and evacuation, although all this time, without any help from the occupation authorities, people were forced to save each other on their own. After the situation stabilized and the water receded, people returned to the city and witnessed looting and robbery of their own homes.]

At the same time, at the berths of the seaport of the city of Berdiansk, cargo ships are being filled with grain crops stolen from Ukrainian farmers. In the future, the occupiers plan to export grain to the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers continue to rob the local population , using military trucks to transport the looted property. Thus, from the village of Ocheretuvate, in the direction of the city of Tokmak, the movement of Russian motor convoys with looted household appliances, furniture and other property of local residents was recorded.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mar’inka axes, and heavy fighting continues.] During the past day, 28 combat clashes took place on the indicated part of the front.

During the past day, the Russian invaders launched a missile and air strike, using 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles and 4 Iranian attack UAVs “Shahed” on critical infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv region and residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih. Our soldiers destroyed 11 cruise missiles and one attack drone. In addition, the enemy carried out 39 airstrikes and launched 62 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Tonight, the Russian invaders attacked the territory of Ukraine with cruise missiles and Iranian attack UAVs of the “Shahed” type. Information regarding the consequences of this attack is currently being clarified.

]The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, and uses terror tactics, strikes , and fires at both military and civilian targets.]

[The Russian Federation continues to wage a war of aggression . Despite significant losses, they do not give up plans to fully occupy Ukrainian territory.]

Seven settlements liberated in the counteroffensive; Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in at least three directions and made further limited territorial gains. Putin believes Russia can outlast Western military support for Ukraine. Russian sources: A Ukrainian missile strike killed Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

When asked about the transfer of Russian troops from one area to another, she noted that Russian troops move constantly, but it is about replacing one unit with another, and not about changing troop numbers . At the same time, the enemy increases the number of shelling attacks at this time. When they move, their offensive actions slow, and they compensate for this by increasing the intensity of shelling and air strikes. They do this in all directions, where they both defend and attack, she said.”

In some areas we are advancing, while in other areas, if we talk about the Lyman area or Avdiivka, Marinka, the enemy is trying to counterattack and advance there, but they are not succeeding . Therefore, now the situation is dynamic and active both from the point of view of defence and from the point of view of offence, Maliar said.

She said there were also other factors that affect the situation, including the weather. If we talk about the weather now, it really complicates some things. In addition, the enemies have increased artillery and mortar shelling. That is, they are trying to slow the movement of our forces with shelling and are taking other measures, Maliar said. According to her, in the southern operational area, Ukraine’s defence forces are faced with dense mining of fields, anti-tank ditches and constant counterattacks by enemy forces who massively use ATGMs and kamikaze drones.

Battlefield situation dynamic in terms of defence and offence , Ukrinform reports, citing Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar. “As of now, offensive actions continue in several areas. At the same time, we also have defensive actions, since the enemy is also advancing in several areas . Therefore, the situation is dynamic. Where we are advancing is the Bakhmut area, and everyone knows that the east is the epicentre of hostilities. At the same time, fierce fighting is taking place there, and one must understand that the enemy does not simply surrender the positions they once occupied, so these are very difficult battles, Maliar said.

7 settlements have been liberated in the counteroffensive , Ukrainska Pravda reported Monday. reports, citing Hanna Maliar , Deputy Minister of Defence- “According to Maliar, Ukraine’s Defence Forces have liberated the settlements of Lobkove, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozhove, Makarivka and Blahodatne. She added that the group of offensive troops has advanced a total of 6.5 km, and the area of territory that Ukraine has taken back under its control is 90 square kilometres.”

Losses of the Russian army

As of Wednesday 14 June, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 217330 (+680)

Tanks – 3943 (+8)

Armoured combat vehicles – 7653 (+11)

Artillery systems – 3783 (+17)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 603 (+2)

Air defence means – 364 (+1)

Aircraft – 314 (+0)

Helicopters – 300 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 6482 (+9)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 3324 (+15)

Special equipment – 516 (+5)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 1196 (+13)

Russian mercenary chief says unsure if his men will continue fighting in Ukraine, Reuters reports. “The head of Russia’s powerful mercenary Wagner Group said on Tuesday he was not sure if his men would continue to fight in Ukraine amid a bitter standoff with the Defence Ministry after capturing the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. It was unclear how serious Yevgeny Prigozhin was being as his fighters have proved themselves to be among Russia’s most effective in Ukraine despite suffering huge losses, while any attempt by him to disengage from the war could be seen as treasonous by officials in Moscow.

Regarding the further work of the Wagner private military company in Ukraine, I am not sure that we will work specifically in Ukraine, Prigozhin said in reply to a Danish media query. Wagner fighters have also fought in Africa and the Middle East, where they still have some contracts. After spearheading the months-long battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut in which tens of thousands perished, Prigozhin last month withdrew his men to rest and regroup.”

Russians deploy coastal missile systems to Bryansk Oblast to launch attacks on Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the National Resistance Center of Ukraine. “The Ukrainian resistance reports that the Russians have transferred the Bal coastal missile systems to Bryansk Oblast in Russia in order to launch attacks on the Ukrainian cities. This system is a part of the 11th Separate Coastal Rocket and Artillery Brigade of the Coastal Troops of the Black Sea Fleet. Its permanent location point is in the settlement of Utash in Krasnodar Krai in Russia.

The division targets ships. Due to the lack of corresponding missiles, Bal was equalised in range and the capacity to attack ground targets with the Bastion coastal missile system, which uses Oniks supersonic missiles. For this purpose, the system is armed with Kh-35/35U missiles, which were provided with new features after modernization in 2021 – their effective range was increased from 260 to 500 km.”

Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian Solntsepyok system in Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrinform reports. “The members of the National Guard and the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy TOS-1A Solntsepyok flamethrower system which was operating in Zaporizhzhia direction.

Aerial reconnaissance fighters of the Howitzer artillery division of the 3rd Spartan operational brigade spotted an enemy TOS-1A Solntsepyok flamethrower system and adjusted the artillery fire of the 47th Mahura Separate Mechanized Brigade on it. The successful actions of the soldiers of the National Guard and the Armed Forces of Ukraine led to the destruction of the heavy flamethrower system,” the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine reports.”

Humanitarian

Due to blowing up Kakhovka HPP, food prices may rise, – UN, Censor.net reports, citing UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, with reference to Radio Svoboda. “The destruction of the Kakhovka HPP will have a huge impact on global food security, causing food prices to rise and water supply problems for hundreds of thousands of people. This granary – this entire territory that goes down to the Black Sea and Crimea – is a granary not only for Ukraine but also for the world. We already have difficulties with food security, but food prices, I am sure, will definitely increase. It’s almost inevitable that we’re going to see huge problems with harvesting and planting the next crop. And so what we’re going to see is a huge impact on global food security, he explained.

Griffiths also noted that the damage caused on such a scale to civilian infrastructure is completely contrary to international humanitarian law. It’s obvious. Whoever did it violated the Geneva Conventions, Griffiths said. […] The fields in the south of Ukraine may turn into a desert. […]

In the Kherson region, as a result of Russian troops blowing up the Kakhovka HPP dam, the territories of the Nizhnyodniprovsky National Nature Park were flooded. In the occupied territories, in the first days, the evacuation of the population completely failed, the Ruscists did not allow volunteers to rescue people.

The Ministry of Health urges not to consume fish that died due to a drop in the water level as a result of the Russians blowing up the dam of the Kakhovskaya HPP. There is no safe way to prepare it. As of the morning of June 8, 600 square kilometers have already been flooded in the Kherson region. The most difficult situation is on the left bank of the Dnieper.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, and the coordinator of the UN system in Ukraine, Denise Brown, agreed that the organization will immediately form groups to provide humanitarian aid and evacuate people in the occupied territories on the left bank of the Dnipro, provided that Russia provides access and security guarantees. Ukrhydroenergo predicts that the flood in the Kherson region will last for about another two weeks. Only in mid-July, the Dnipro will withdraw from the flooded settlements in the south of the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns of an increase in the threat of an outbreak in Ukraine due to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP of several infectious diseases, including cholera and other water-borne diseases.”

Environmental

U.N. nuclear chief’s visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant delayed, Reuters reports. “A planned visit by U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi to Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been delayed by some hours, a diplomatic source said on Wednesday. The source did not make clear when Grossi would arrive at the plant. Russian state-owned news agency RIA said the visit had been expected to take place on Wednesday but that it had been delayed by a day. […]

The IAEA said on Sunday it needed access to a site near the Zaporizhzhia plant to check water levels after the nearby reservoir lost much of its water because of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam downstream.”

Russians blow up dams in territories where Ukrainian counter-offensive continues – Ministry of Defense, Censor.net reports, citing Suspilne and the representative of the Department of Environmental Security and Mine Action of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major Vladyslav Dudar. “The Russian military is blowing up hydraulic structures in the territories where the Defense Forces of Ukraine are counterattacking. According to him, Russian troops mined a large number of hydro-technical structures in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

They blow up small hydro-technical structures in various settlements every day, said Dudar. He noted that the consequences of these actions are not large-scale yet – each such detonation affects the agricultural lands of one or two villages, but this happens regularly.”

Area of Kakhovka reservoir decreased by 50%, Censor.net reports. “As of June 12, the reservoir has decreased by 50%. There is 60-70% less water in the Kakhovka reservoir than before the explosion. General Director of “Ukrhydroenergo” Ihor Syrota said. He also emphasized that there will be serious consequences for the environment if the water in the reservoir falls below the critical level – about 3 meters.

We hope that the lower hydro-technical structure has remained intact. If so, the level of the Kakhovka reservoir may remain within 6-7 meters. If it is damaged, the water level will drop below the critical level, Syrota said.”

Blowing up of Kakhovka HPP: Institute of Protection of Soil expects migration of heavy metals with dust, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Roman Palamarchuk, deputy head of the Institute of Protection of Soil. “As a result of the draining of the Kakhovka reservoir, wind erosions may occur on its territory, which may cause the migration of heavy metals with dust. After the irrigation of the flooded soil stops, the migration of salts to upper [soil – ed.] horizons will start, and it will pose a threat to ecology in the future.

As for the territory of the Kakhovka reservoir, which will soon be basically dried up, wind erosion will occur there, which will cause the migration of heavy metals with dust, Palamarchuk forecasted. Yet these forecasts so far are not precise and the scale of the disaster is impossible to predict. For instance, there is no information at all coming from the Russian-occupied left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.”

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP caused over US$4 billion worth of damage to Ukrainian agricultural water management systems, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Ukraine. “State-owned agricultural water management systems and canals were damaged as a result of the explosion on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), the losses reached UAH 150-160 billion [approx. US$4,3 billion – ed.], but the exact data will be determined after the liberation of the territories.

After the explosion on the Kakhovka HPP, the agency presumes that water management systems will be destroyed or dismantled by the Russian forces. Without the restoration of the water supply source, it is impossible to talk about irrigated agriculture in southern Ukraine in the near future, the report said.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine recalled that the Kakhovka reservoir was a source of irrigation for 94% of the systems in Kherson, 74% in Zaporizhzhia and 30% in Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. The Kakhovka reservoir was a source of water supply for 584,000 hectares of land, to which water was supplied for irrigation. In particular, the Kakhovka main canal served 326,000 hectares of land, while the North Crimean canal was crucial for 39,700 hectares of agricultural land.

In addition, a number of systems in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast carried out a separate water intake from the Kakhovka reservoir for a total irrigation area of 218,300 hectares. Even before the occupation of the Kakhovka HPP, almost 5 million hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine needed restoration of water management systems, which would have required about US$15 billion of investment.”

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ihor Syrota, Ukrhydroenergo CEO. “There is no water supply to Crimea because the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir is much lower than the water level required to flow through the Crimean Canal. Therefore, most likely, water will not be supplied to Crimea for at least a year.

Given we are liberated, we will not be able to provide them with water at first either. Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts will suffer from water supply problems. We roughly understand that these are the four oblasts that will suffer from water supply problems. Because we know that water intakes no longer work below 12.70 metres (we called this the ‘dead zone’).”

According to him, alternative solutions are now being considered to firstly provide the population with drinking water. There are no problems [with the supply of drinking water – ed.] yet. As far as we know, Kryvyi Rih has reserves for 1.5-2 months. Nikopol and other cities that are suffering from flooding are receiving water. The prime minister instructed us to quickly increase the number of wells in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Firstly near hospitals to provide people with drinking water. Where this is not possible, drinking water will be delivered. And then we will work to produce industrial water.”

Support

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets to start this summer – Dutch Defence Minister, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Reuters. “Kajsa Ollongren, Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, believes that Ukrainian pilots could begin training on US F-16 fighter jets as early as this summer. […] [The start of the training – ed.] this summer is our ambition. And we’ll see if that’s realistic, Ollongren said.

Two anonymous sources informed Reuters that the training will begin with two 12-person groups of Ukrainian pilots who already have experience of flying Soviet MiG fighter jets. Ollongren added that the fighter jet coalition aims to organise the F-16 fighter jet training programme for Ukrainian pilots during the next six months. Denmark will likely be chosen as the location for the training, as it has the necessary flight simulators.

Ollongren says Belgium and Luxembourg will join the training programme, and France and the UK have offered their help. The Netherlands have yet to make a final decision concerning Kyiv’s request for F-16 fighter jets. At the same time, F-16s will bring Ukraine closer to NATO military potential, which is very important for the future. […] It’s not going to be available anytime soon and President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, of course, knows that the minister stated.

Usually it takes about 2.5 years to become a fighter pilot in the Netherlands. But an anonymous US official told Reuters that the basic F-16 training could take only four months for an experienced Ukrainian pilot.”

Biden administration announces additional security assistance for Ukraine, US Department of Defense states. “Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization is the Biden Administration’s fortieth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It includes key capabilities to aid Ukraine’s efforts to retake its sovereign territory and support Ukraine’s air defenders as they bravely protect Ukraine’s soldiers, civilians, and critical infrastructure, as well as artillery, anti-armor systems, and ammunition valued at up to $325 million.

The capabilities in this package include: Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); Stinger anti-aircraft systems; Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; 15 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles; 10 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers; Javelin anti-armor systems; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; AT-4 anti-armor systems; Over 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades; Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing; Tactical secure communications support equipment; Spare parts and other field equipment.

The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements.”

Allies to deliver air defence equipment to Ukraine worth 107 million euros, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, at the meeting of heads of the defence departments of the countries participating in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). “On Tuesday, the United Kingdom announced a new GBP 92 million (EUR 107.5 million) military aid package for Ukraine to strengthen air defences. The military aid will be procured through the British-led International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) with the goal of strengthening Ukraine’s ability to protect critical national infrastructure, civilians and front-line military personnel. As part of the package, Kyiv will receive radars to protect against indiscriminate Russian strikes, as well as cannons and a significant amount of ammunition.

The UK has contributed a further £250 million to the International Fund for Ukraine and, with allies and partners, through the fund we are providing a package of air defence to help Ukraine protect their critical national infrastructure and defend against indiscriminate Russian air strikes, Wallace emphasised.

The IFU uses financial contributions from international partners to procure priority military assistance for Ukraine. More than GBP 520 million (EUR 607,8 million) has been raised through the IFU following contributions from the UK, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland and Lithuania.”

Ukraine asks Germany to send more Leopards and Marders, Euromaidan Press reports. “As Ukraine intensifies its counter-offensive against the Russian invasion in the country’s south and east, Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk is appealing for more German-made Leopard 2 tanks, n-tv reports. This call comes in the wake of initial losses in the conflict. Experts from Germany’s FDP and CDU political parties are expressing support for this request.

Melnyk was quoted in Berlin’s Tagesspiegel: “The Ukrainian army most urgently needs many more Western battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other armored vehicles.” Noting the value of the Leopard 2 tanks in the ongoing offensive, the former Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin underscored that the German military could increase its provision beyond the already delivered 18 units from a pool of more than 300 without compromising Germany’s defense capabilities. Melnyk suggested the number could be tripled.

Additionally, Melnyk requested that the Ukrainian army be granted “another 60 Marder infantry fighting vehicles.” […] Supporting Melnyk’s request, CDU security policy maker Roderich Kiesewetter told Tagesspiegel that supporters should immediately replace all destroyed material – including Leopard battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles – and supply additional material. […]

Melnyk also reiterated the demand for Germany to provide Taurus cruise missiles and assist in building a robust Ukrainian air force. Ukraine is “waiting for Germany’s strategic decision to actively participate in the fighter jet coalition, to immediately enable the training of Ukrainian pilots on Eurofighters and to contribute a part of over 130 aircraft, said Melnyk.”

We are not able to replace every tank lost in Ukraine – German Defence Minister, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing NTV. “Against the background of the latest reports about destroyed Leopard 2 tanks in Ukraine, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has promised to supply more of these tanks.

We will not be able to replace every tank that is now out of service. But what we are doing (…) is that we will continue to supply more refurbished Leopard 1 A5 tanks from July onward. And there will be over 100 [tanks – ed.] by the end of the year,” he said. […]

At the same time, Pistorius rejected calls for the supply of German Eurofighter Typhoon fighters to Ukraine, At the moment, this is not an issue because Ukraine primarily needs F-16 fighters. In addition, Pistorius said that the Bundeswehr depends on the Eurofighter to ensure its own defence capability. In the end, many different systems also do not help Ukraine because behind each aircraft there has to be special training, special logistics and special repairs, he noted.”

Denmark is sending additional ammunition to Ukraine; details are not disclosed, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Politiken. “Acting Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on Monday announced an additional shipment of ammunition to Ukraine amid a full-scale Russian invasion. The Danish ministers did not disclose the details of the new military aid to Ukraine but clarified that it is about a quarter of a billion Danish crowns (33.5 million euros) worth of ammunition, including 2,000 artillery shells.”

NATO countries in Vilnius promise to increase military assistance to Ukraine – Jens Stoltenberg, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, in an interview with the TV channel PBS. “First and foremost, the most important thing that will happen at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July is that NATO allies will express strong support to Ukraine, not only words, but also in deeds, because I’m absolutely certain that our NATO allies will make new announcements of significant military support to Ukraine and to promise to sustain and step that up, he said. According to the NATO Secretary General in Vilnius, the alliance members will support Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Speaking about the possibility of Ukraine’s membership in NATO, Stoltenberg noted that consultations are continuing among the allies. It’s too early to preempt the concrete outcome, but allies agree on a lot. We agree that NATO’s door is open, as we have demonstrated with Finland and Sweden for new members, he added. At the same time, as the NATO Secretary General stressed, it’s not possible to give precise dates when we are in the midst of a war.”

Duda openly supported Ukraine’s accession to NATO, Scholz and Macron were more cautious, Censor.net reports, citing the Tagesschau publication. “At the meeting of the heads of state and government of Poland, France, and Germany, President Andrzej Duda called for Ukraine to join NATO, the leaders of France and Germany preferred to talk about security guarantees. Polish President Andrzej Duda appealed to NATO member states to include Ukraine in the transatlantic defense alliance as soon as possible: Ukraine is waiting for a clear signal, a clear prospect of joining. Duda expressed hope that the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius in mid-July will bring the light at the end of the tunnel that Ukraine so longs for.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Olaf Scholz were more cautious. Scholz assured that they want to continue closely coordinating the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine. According to Scholz, Germany, and France, as well as American allies, have repeatedly sought dialogue to prepare for such a step. […] It is clear that security guarantees are needed in a very specific form, Scholz added.

The French president said that at the next meeting of the European Council, as well as at the NATO summit in Vilnius, what the future of collective security can look like will be discussed. Macron and Scholz assured that they want to support Ukraine as long as it is necessary, and NATO will provide Ukraine with all the support to which it is entitled.”

New Latvian president: obstacle to Ukraine’s NATO membership is not Hungary, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Edgars Rinkevičs, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and President-elect of Latvia, believes that the main obstacle on Ukraine’s path to NATO is not Hungary: it is the uncertainty over the position of a wider range of countries. Rinkevičs noted that the main obstacle to Ukraine’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance is the internal debate within NATO, not Ukraine itself or Russia’s unspoken “veto”.

The reason is that now, in many capitals of NATO member states, there is not a clear enough understanding of what to do in a situation where a state at war joins the Alliance, and what this means in the context of Article 5. Let me be clear: this is the main question. And this is precisely the question many member states cannot give an answer to. And until they have this answer for themselves, they will not be able to answer at the same table and with other NATO members. […] Rinkevičs noted that Latvia sees Ukraine’s future in NATO and for its part will do everything possible to make it happen.”

New Developments