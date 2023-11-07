UK intel: Russia to consider relocating shipbuilding infrastructure after Ukraine hit corvette in Crimea

According to a UK defense intelligence report, Ukraine’s successful strike on a Russian naval corvette in Kerch in the southeast of occupied Crimea has put Russia’s shipbuilding facilities in jeopardy. This development could potentially lead to substantial delays in delivering new vessels.

The British Defense Ministry tweeted on 7 November:

As reported by Ukrainian and Russian sources, on 4 November 2023, a newly built Russian naval corvette was almost certainly damaged after being struck while alongside at the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch, occupied Crimea.

The [KARAKURT-class] Askold, launched in 2021, had not been commissioned into the Russian Navy. The incident is farther to the east in Crimea than most previous Ukrainian-claimed long-range strikes.

Ukraine’s capability to hit Crimean shipbuilding infrastructure will likely cause Russia to consider relocating farther from the front line, delaying the delivery of new vessels.