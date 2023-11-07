Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

UK intel: Russia to consider relocating shipbuilding infrastructure after Ukraine hit corvette in Crimea

Ukraine’s attack on a Russian naval corvette in Crimea highlights potential disruptions to Russia’s shipbuilding infrastructure and delivery schedules, as per UK intelligence.
byYuri Zoria
07/11/2023
2 minute read
Russia’s Askold missile carrier showing signs of damage from Ukraine’s missile strike on 4 November 2023. Photo: Facebook/AFU StratCom
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

According to a UK defense intelligence report, Ukraine’s successful strike on a Russian naval corvette in Kerch in the southeast of occupied Crimea has put Russia’s shipbuilding facilities in jeopardy. This development could potentially lead to substantial delays in delivering new vessels.

The British Defense Ministry tweeted on 7 November:

As reported by Ukrainian and Russian sources, on 4 November 2023, a newly built Russian naval corvette was almost certainly damaged after being struck while alongside at the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch, occupied Crimea.

The [KARAKURT-class] Askold, launched in 2021, had not been commissioned into the Russian Navy. The incident is farther to the east in Crimea than most previous Ukrainian-claimed long-range strikes.

Ukraine’s capability to hit Crimean shipbuilding infrastructure will likely cause Russia to consider relocating farther from the front line, delaying the delivery of new vessels.

  • Ukraine conducted a series of strikes on a shipyard located in the occupied Crimea’s Kerch, Stratcom reported on 4 November.
  • Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed the strike, claiming to have intercepted 13 of 15 cruise missiles.
  • Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said the damaged ship was the Russian Navy’s Askold.
  • Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, indicated the possibility of SCALP missiles being used in a Telegram post after the strike.
  • On 6 November, the Ukrainian Army’s Strategic Communications Dept confirmed damage to the Askold, sharing a photo of the damaged vessel

Read also:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts