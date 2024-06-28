Eng
Slovenian president emphasizes Ukraine’s autonomy in negotiation decisions

Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar has voiced support for Ukraine’s right to determine the timing and conditions of negotiations with Russia during a press conference in Kyiv.
Maria Tril
28/06/2024
2 minute read
president of Slovenia
The President of Slovenia Natasa Pirc Musar. Credit: Censor.Net
Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar said that Ukraine should independently determine when and under what conditions to enter negotiations with Russia.

During a press conference in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Pirc Musar said that the peace summit in Switzerland was the first “small step” in this direction.

“We all who participated in this conference understand that we are defending international law and the UN Charter. And we agreed with the president that no politician does not want peace,” Pirc Musar said.

The Slovenian president said, “We all understand the risks, but Ukraine is the country that should decide when and under what conditions it will negotiate.”

“And here we are on your side. Slovenia provides support and participates in meetings on the seven points of the ‘peace formula’. And we will continue to do so,” she added.

This statement comes amid ongoing discussions about potential peace negotiations. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently rejected calls for peace talks in response to a so-called “peace plan” proposed earlier by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On 14 June, Putin outlined new “conditions for starting peace negotiations,” which included Ukrainian troops withdrawing from all territories of four Ukrainian regions and Kyiv declaring no plans to join NATO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared Putin’s proposal to the actions of Nazi Germany.

