Pope Francis reiterated Vatican’s ready to mediate to stop the conflict in Ukraine – La Stampa

Pope Francis reiterated Vatican’s ready to mediate to stop the conflict in Ukraine – La Stampa

Pope Francis during the Angelus address on 2 October. Screenshot from video 

Latest news Ukraine

Asked whether the Vatican is ready to act as a peace mediator and take over the alleged negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Pope Francis reiterated that the Vatican is ready to do everything possible to mediate and end the war, according to La Stampa.

He also clarified that the Vatican appreciates any glimpse that could lead to a real ceasefire and real negotiations.

Pope calls for ceasefire, negotiations in Russo-Ukrainian war

Read also:

Now is not the time for Russia-Ukraine “peace” negotiations

“Do negotiations really help overcome terror? Terrorists are neutralized,” Zelenskyy says

https://euromaidanpress.com/2022/11/18/negotiations-cannot-end-the-russian-war-against-ukraine-they-can-only-pause-it-isw/?swcfpc=1

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags