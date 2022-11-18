Pope Francis reiterated Vatican’s ready to mediate to stop the conflict in Ukraine – La Stampa

Pope Francis during the Angelus address on 2 October. Screenshot from video

Asked whether the Vatican is ready to act as a peace mediator and take over the alleged negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Pope Francis reiterated that the Vatican is ready to do everything possible to mediate and end the war, according to La Stampa.

He also clarified that the Vatican appreciates any glimpse that could lead to a real ceasefire and real negotiations.

Tags: negotiations, Pope Francis, Russia