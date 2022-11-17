Canada’s latest military aid package for Ukraine includes satellite imagery, drone cameras, winter gear

Defence Minister Anita Anand announced details of Canada’s latest tranche of military support for Ukraine worth $34 million, the Canadian Defense Ministry informed.

This latest military aid package includes:

$5 million to continue providing critical satellite imagery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

more than $18 million for additional, high-resolution drone cameras;

up to $10 million to provide additional winter gear to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including portable heaters, thermal blankets and sleeping bags sourced from Canadian companies through the Canadian Commercial Corporation.

Following Minister Anand’s commitment to provide 500, 000 items of winter gear and clothing at last month’s UDCG meeting in Brussels, contracts have been signed with 11 Canadian companies and deliveries are underway. Also, Canada will extend its training mission in the United Kingdom under Operation UNIFIER until the end of 2023.