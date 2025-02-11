Ukraine’s General Staff: Russia’s tank losses exceed 10,000

The Ukrainian General Staff has reported a significant milestone in Russia’s equipment losses, announcing that Russian tank losses have now surpassed 10,000 units since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. This announcement comes alongside updated figures for other Russian military losses.

In the last 24 hours alone, on 10 February 2025, Russian forces suffered 1,390 casualties (killed and wounded), bringing the total Russian military casualties since February 2022 to 851,880 personnel, according to Ukrainian military sources.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces provided a detailed breakdown of Russian equipment losses since February 2022

10,014 tanks

20,844 armored combat vehicles

22,923 artillery systems

1,275 multiple launch rocket systems

1,060 anti-aircraft defense systems

370 aircraft

331 helicopters

24,755 operational-tactical level UAVs

3,056 cruise missiles

28 ships and boats

1 submarine

36,807 vehicles and fuel tanks

3,741 units of special equipment

It is worth noting the General Staff typically counts all equipment that was damaged in combat and made inoperable, though some of it Russians could later repair.

Ukrainian losses

In a rare disclosure of Ukrainian military casualties, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently revealed that as of 4 February 2025, 45,100 Ukrainian service members have been killed in the war. It is worth noting that the figure doesn’t include missing personnel, which some experts believe could be as high as a few dozen thousand.

Zelenskyy also said service members were wounded 390,000 times. Some of the personnel were wounded several times, while on average, approximately 50% of wounded personnel returned to active duty.

Related: