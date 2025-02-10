Forbes: Ukraine’s Mirage 2000-5s ready to smash Russian bunkers with SCALP-EG and Hammer bombs

Ukraine has received the first batch of ex-French Dassault Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets, now modified to carry the powerful SCALP-EG cruise missiles and Hammer glide bombs, both supplied by France. Forbes reports that this arrival significantly boosts Ukraine’s ability to strike deep into Russian-held territories at a critical juncture in the ongoing war.

The SCALP-EGs are crucial to Ukraine’s strategy. With a range of up to 155 miles and bunker-busting warheads, these 2,900-pound missiles are designed to target Russian command posts, disrupting military coordination and weakening their resistance.

“These missiles can hit Russian regiments where they’re most vulnerable—at their headquarters—disrupting coordination and weakening the Russian fighting force,” said David Axe, war correspondent for Forbes.

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu emphasized their importance: “They will now participate in defending Ukraine’s skies.” The Mirages will complement Ukraine’s growing fleet of Western fighters, including ex-Danish and ex-Dutch F-16s, which have been primarily used for air defense missions, intercepting Russian drones and missiles.

However, Ukraine’s air force has already lost around 100 older Soviet-era jets in combat. To counter this, Ukraine is turning to modern fighters like the Mirages and F-16s, but the effectiveness of the Mirage 2000-5s is closely tied to the availability of munitions.

“The Mirages will only be as useful as their best munitions are plentiful,” Axe noted.

The exact number of SCALP-EGs in Ukraine’s arsenal remains unclear, with some estimates suggesting as few as 100 missiles. France is committed to replenishing its stockpiles, but producing these advanced munitions is time-consuming.

France’s ambassador to Ukraine, Gael Aller confirmed that more missiles are coming.

“Yes, we continue to provide SCALP missiles. We don’t have so many of them, and we have to buy more, so it takes some time,” he said.

Ukraine is also exploring the development of its own deep-strike munitions, which could eventually be used on the Mirage 2000-5s to extend their operational life. While these munitions are still in development and being tested on older Soviet jets, they could help ensure the Mirages remain effective if SCALP-EG supplies dwindle.

