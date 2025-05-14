Forbes: Ukrainians are changing tactics of using tanks after losing 1,000 tanks

Ukrainian National Guard units are receiving German-made Leopard tanks as part of a major shift in how Ukraine employs its armored forces, according to Forbes.

This change comes after heavy losses and lessons learned about tank vulnerability in the drone-dominated battlefield, according to the report.

According to Forbes, Ukraine is completely rewriting its tank doctrine after losing more than 1,000 tanks during the war with Russia. Many were destroyed by Russian drones.

“They have already proven their effectiveness in combat conditions,” Gen. Oleksandr Pivnenko, commander of Ukraine’s National Guard, wrote about the Leopard tanks. “They combine high mobility, firepower and reliability, which are critical on the modern battlefield.”

Ukrainian leaders now recognize that tanks must operate differently to survive. Forbes reported that tank crews must be “extremely careful” – hiding in barns, garages or dugouts most of the time, only emerging briefly to fire before seeking cover again.

David Kirichenko, an analyst with the Center for European Policy Analysis, called this the new “era of the cautious tank” in September.

The reform involves disbanding Ukraine’s four active tank brigades. Forbes reported these brigades may have contained up to 100 tanks each. The vehicles will be redistributed to create 30-tank battalions within infantry and mechanized brigades.

This reorganization means tanks will play more of a supporting role rather than leading assaults. Ukraine is creating a smaller tank corps better suited for drone warfare.

Forbes noted the changes also help address Ukraine’s shortage of infantry. By sending fewer recruits to tank school, more can be trained as infantry soldiers.

Ukrainian media have reported problems with the German tanks. The Leopard 2 models have proven vulnerable to drone strikes. Their complex design made battlefield repairs difficult, often requiring transport to specialized repair facilities in western Ukraine or even Poland.

David Ax previously reported that Ukrainian forces increasingly hide armored vehicles in underground bunkers to protect them from drones.

Russian drones have been deployed in large numbers on the Ukraine front. Russia army launches over 1,300 drones monthly, sometimes exceeding 2,000, often using swarms that include many decoys to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses.

