UK PM Starmer: We’re ready to put the boots on the ground in Ukraine

UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that Britain is determined to put the boots on the ground as part of a potential peacekeeping mission.

He reiterated this during the press conference with POTUS Donald Trump, adding that any peace deal in Ukraine must be lasting and that it was discussed with Trump.

“It can’t be peace that rewards the aggressor. Or encourages regimes like the one in Iran,” he said, adding that he and Trump discussed a deal that would be “tough and fair” and stop Putin from coming back for more.

“The UK is ready to put boots on the ground and planes in the air,” to support a deal.

Meanwhile, Trump reiterated that Ukraine is very brave and used American equipment well.

The details of any security guarantees remain unclear for the time being.