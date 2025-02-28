Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Kallas slams Trump, compares US-Russia talks to negotiating with bin Laden

Trump’s stance on NATO and Ukraine sparks European concerns, with the EU foreign policy chief warning against giving Russia what it wants.
byYuri Zoria
28/02/2025
2 minute read
EU defense production Russian threat
Kaja Kallas speaking at the European Defense Agency. Screenshot from broadcast
Kallas slams Trump, compares US-Russia talks to negotiating with bin Laden

NATO provides the best security guarantee for Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told AFP on 27 February in Washington, directly contradicting US President Donald Trump’s position.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, US President Donald Trump has pushed for peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv while ruling out Ukraine’s NATO membership, a key Russian demand. He has also remained vague on potential US security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire, three years after Russia’s invasion. Trump further suggested that NATO was “probably the reason why all this started.”

In a Washington interview, Kaja Kallas, former Estonian Prime Minister and current EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, warned that Europe will be unable to contribute to any Ukraine agreement unless included in negotiations, while US President Donald Trump negotiates directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US has already held two rounds of talks with Russia, in Riyadh and Istanbul, without any involvement from Ukraine or the EU.

Regarding Trump’s NATO speculations, Kallas noted:

Why are we in NATO? Because we are afraid of Russia. And the only thing that really works, the only security guarantee that works, is the NATO umbrella,” she stated, adding that Trump’s “accusations are totally false. It’s the Russian discourse that we shouldn’t believe.”

Kallas wondered,

“Why should we give Russia what it wants in addition to what it has already done, by attacking Ukraine, annexing territories and occupying territories and, now, offering it even more,” the EU’s top diplomat said, adding: “Imagine the United States after September 11 sitting at the table with Osama bin Laden to say: ‘OK, what else do you want?’ It’s unthinkable.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!