Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Belarusian court sentences Ukrainian to ten years for alleged espionage

Belarusian authorities claim he allegedly received training to transport weapons and explosives into Belarus for potential attacks.
byOrysia Hrudka
03/12/2024
1 minute read
Vyacheslav Borodiy
Vyacheslav Borodiy was arrested in Belarus in September 2023. Photo: BelTa
Belarusian court sentences Ukrainian to ten years for alleged espionage

A Belarusian regional court in Gomel has sentenced Ukrainian citizen Vyacheslav Borodiy to 10 years in a high-security penal colony for alleged espionage and weapons trafficking, state news agency BelTA reports.

It is impossible to verify the charges, while Ukrainian officials didn’t comment on the arrest. Previously, Russian authorities have been massively persecuting Ukrainians in occupied territories for alleged “extremism” charges, while the Belarusian government has imprisoned thousands of Belarusians after the 2020 protests.

Belarusian prosecutors claimed Borodiy, identified as “Agent Mongoose,” worked for Ukrainian military intelligence and security services. He allegedly received training to transport weapons and explosives into Belarus for potential attacks in Belarus and Russia.

The charges included illegal border crossing, weapons trafficking, organizing illegal migration, and espionage. Two other defendants were also convicted, though their sentences were not disclosed.

Belarusian KGB officials claimed in January 2024 that Borodiy was part of a Ukrainian spy network planning attacks on oil refineries and government officials. State TV reported he was arrested in September 2023.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts