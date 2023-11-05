Ukrainians witnessed the northern lights (the aurora borealis) in multiple cities (photos)

The northern lights were also seen by Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline. According to the author of the photo, the red sky was visible for 15 minutes:
Той самий ліс.
Бійці прислали.
Кажуть, так було 15 хвилин. pic.twitter.com/vIN4rZHJAu
— Ϛϱ⍴ж неग़ƤuŦyƛA 4149 4998 0278 5889 Р.С. (@NeTojPrytula) November 5, 2023
The Northern Lights in Chernihiv:
У Чернігові та області сьогодні бачили північне сяйво. pic.twitter.com/SabjIC0oaG
— Пороблено (@cgtr) November 5, 2023
And Dnipro:
Небо #Дніпро як гарно, наче як північне сяйво… pic.twitter.com/QzhkugKE6t
— Галина Цегельник (@TSgdalinka) November 5, 2023
Kharkiv astronomer Volodymyr Kazhanov explained that the red sky seen in Ukraine this evening is related to a geomagnetic storm.
“On the night of November 5-6, bright northern lights are observed in Ukraine, as in many countries of the Northern Hemisphere. There was a powerful geomagnetic storm associated with the bombardment of our planet by a coronal mass ejection that occurred on the Sun a few days ago,” the scientist wrote.
