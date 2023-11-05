Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukrainians witnessed the northern lights (the aurora borealis) in multiple cities (photos)

This is an extremely rare phenomenon in Ukraine. Locals witnessed it in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Chernihiv.
The Northern Lights witnessed in Ukraine on 5 November 2023. Photo by Holovne in UA
The Northern Lights witnessed in Ukraine on 5 November 2023. Photo by Holovne in UA
The Northern Lights witnessed in Ukraine on 5 November 2023. Photo by Holovne in UA

The northern lights were also seen by Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline. According to the author of the photo, the red sky was visible for 15 minutes:

The Northern Lights in Chernihiv: 

And Dnipro: 

Kharkiv astronomer Volodymyr Kazhanov explained that the red sky seen in Ukraine this evening is related to a geomagnetic storm.

On the night of November 5-6, bright northern lights are observed in Ukraine, as in many countries of the Northern Hemisphere. There was a powerful geomagnetic storm associated with the bombardment of our planet by a coronal mass ejection that occurred on the Sun a few days ago,” the scientist wrote.

