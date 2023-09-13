Oryx: Russian warship Minsk destroyed, not merely damaged

A photo of the Russian Ropucha-class landing ship Minsk has been posted on the Crimean Telegram channel Krymskiy Veter following Ukraine’s nighttime attack on a dry dock in occupied Sevastopol in Crimea (southern Ukraine) on 13 September.

According to the Dutch open-source intelligence warfare research group Oryx, visual confirmation indicates that the Russian warship Minsk has been destroyed, not merely damaged. Thus, the Oryx experts conclude that the ship cannot be restored after a Ukrainian missile strike on 13 September.

Judging by the photo of the Russian warship Minsk after the Ukrainian missile attack, it is clear that everything above the ship’s deck burned out.

Apart from the destruction of the warship Minsk, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has lost the KILO-class submarine Rostov-on-Don following the Ukrainian nighttime attack on the dry dock of the Sevastopol shipyard in occupied Crimea.

According to the Ukrainian OSINT group Defense Express, the assumption that the Rostov-on-Don submarine is permanently disabled is based not only on the scale of the fire that engulfed the dry dock where the submarine was stationed but also on the possibility of using Storm Shadow cruise missiles by Ukraine’s Armed Forces to hit the dry dock. A Storm Shadow missile strike causes the burning out of ships from the inside.

On the night of 13 September, the Russian-installed occupation authorities of Sevastopol reported a fire at a shipyard in the Kilen Bay area following a massive missile attack by Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that the air defense took down seven out of ten Ukrainian cruise missiles and all maritime kamikaze drones launched by Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Ukraine’s Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk hinted in a social media post that the night attack on Sevastopol was carried out by Ukrainian aircraft, thanking the pilots.

