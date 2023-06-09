Russo Ukrainian War. Day 470: Disaster in the Kherson Oblast

Russian military personnel stationed in Belarus are mainly involved in exercises or training at training fields. According to our data, their number there now is no more than 1,000, and this is significantly less than it was at the beginning of this year, when the number of Russian troops in Belarus could reach 10-11,000; later, it decreased to 2,500; and now it is down to 1,000.”

The number of Russian troops in Belarus has significantly decreased , Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Andrii Demchenko, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, at a briefing for Ukrinform . “The situation in this area remains fully controlled. The creation of the necessary [offensive] grouping that could be located on the territory of Belarus to invade Ukraine has not been recorded at the moment.

[At the same time, in the city of Hola Prystan, the occupiers drive the owners of two-story buildings out of their apartments and settle in them themselves. The invaders set up firing positions on the roofs of these buildings.]

[ The Russian Federation does not care about the problems of the local population in the occupied territories, it is capable of any crimes and large-scale destruction. Thus, after Russian terrorists blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya HPP, the residents of the Kozachi Lageri village, who found themselves in the flooding zone, did not wait for help from the so-called occupying authorities and tried to leave the partially flooded settlement on their own. However, Russian servicemen, while intoxicated, blocked all possible ways to leave the city and forbade evacuation.]

At the same time, civilians were evacuating en masse from the town of Kakhovka on June 6, during which people used their own vehicles. The Russian occupiers used the evacuation routes along with the civilians. During this movement, the invaders used local residents as human shields .

The occupiers were unprepared for the effects of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam blowing up , which caused their casualties and losses in weapons and military equipment. In particular, the units of the 7th Air Assault Division and the 22nd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces have been injured, killed and missing . In addition, these units have lost several field ammunition depots and food storages, soft-skinned vehicles and armoured vehicles, as well as other military property.

The Russian Federation continues to wage its war of aggression disregarding the losses. In order to achieve its goals, Russia continues to use terror tactics , launches strikes and shells civilian targets, including residential areas.

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam significantly changes the geography and topography of the Kherson frontline sector in southern Ukraine. Russian and Ukrainian forces reportedly engaged in skirmishes in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russian and Ukrainian officials each accused the other state of damaging an ammonia pipeline that runs through Kharkiv Oblast and causing an ammonia leak.

Losses of the Russian army

Personnel – about 212760 (+730)

Tanks – 3891 (+18)

Armoured combat vehicles – 7576 (+16)

Artillery systems – 3668 (+28)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 595 (+1)

Air defence means – 355 (+3)

Aircraft – 314 (+0)

Helicopters – 299 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 6384 (+35)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 3234 (+15)

Special equipment – 500 (+8)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 1171 (+0)

Humanitarian

Kakhovka HPP blowing up: Zelenskyy shocked by reaction of UN and Red Cross, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing BILD. “Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian occupiers. We have not received a single response [to Ukraine’s requests for help – ed.]. I am shocked. He added that if there was a reaction, it was very diplomatic.

Zelenskyy stressed that despite the tragedy that occurred many hours ago, neither the UN nor the Red Cross are there, although they should be the first to save lives, as this is what these structures were created for. What is happening right now is a tragedy. An environmental disaster and human tragedy…People and animals have died. People stuck on the roofs of their houses can see those who have drowned flowing past them. It can be seen on the other side. It is extremely hard to evacuate people from the occupied part of Kherson Oblast. When our people try to save them, the occupiers launch attacks, Zelesnkyy added.

Zelenskyy added that the consequences of the catastrophe will only be seen in a few days when the water recedes a little.”

Ukrainians face homelessness, disease risk as floods crest from burst dam, Reuters reports. “Ukrainians abandoned inundated homes on Wednesday as floods crested across the south after the destruction of a huge hydroelectric dam on front lines between Russian and Ukrainian forces, with their presidents trading blame for the disaster. Residents slogged through flooded streets carrying children on their shoulders, dogs in their arms and belongings in plastic bags while rescuers used rubber boats to search areas where the waters reached above head height.

Ukraine said the deluge would leave hundreds of thousands of people without access to drinking water, swamp tens of thousands of hectares of agricultural land and turn at least 500,000 hectares deprived of irrigation into “deserts”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that it was impossible to predict how many people would die in Russian-occupied areas due to the flooding, urging a clear and rapid reaction from the world to support victims.

The situation in occupied parts of the Kherson region is absolutely catastrophic. The occupiers are simply abandoning people in frightful conditions. No help, without water, left on the roofs of houses in submerged communities, he said.

Visiting the city of Kherson downstream from the dam, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said over 80 settlements had been affected by the disaster, and that the flooding had released chemicals and infectious bacteria into the water. The Nova Kakhovka dam collapse on Tuesday happened as Ukraine prepares a major counteroffensive against Russia’s invasion, likely the war’s next major phase. Both sides traded blame for continued shelling across the populated flood zone and warned of drifting landmines unearthed by the flooding. […]

Kyiv said several months ago the dam had been mined by Russian forces that captured it early in their 15-month-old invasion, and has suggested Moscow blew it up to try to prevent Ukrainian forces crossing the Dnipro in their counteroffensive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of destroying the dam at the suggestion of Western supporters, saying it was a barbaric war crime that escalated the conflict with Moscow. Putin described the incident as an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe, according to a Kremlin read-out. […]

Zelenskyy said he was “shocked” at what he called the lack of U.N. and Red Cross aid so far for victims of the disaster. Shortly afterward, President Emmanuel Macron of France said on Twitter that within the next few hours we will send aid to meet immediate needs. The U.N.’s humanitarian affairs office said a team was in Kherson to coordinate relief efforts. Access to drinking water was a major concern and around 12,000 bottles of water and 10,000 purification tablets had been distributed so far.

Ukraine expects the floodwaters will stop rising by the end of Wednesday after reaching around five metres (16.5 feet) overnight, presidential deputy chief Oleksiy Kuleba said. Two thousand people have been evacuated from the Ukrainian-controlled part of the flood zone and waters had reached their highest level in 17 settlements with a combined 16,000 people.”

About 10% of Ukrainian refugees will remain abroad after the war, Ukraine Business News reports. “According to Ministry of Economy estimates, there are currently 5.3 to 6.2 million Ukrainians displaced abroad, including about 1.5 million in the aggressor country. The majority are women aged 25-49, the vast share of whom have higher education and were working before the start of the full-scale invasion. At the same time, most refugees are inclined to return to Ukraine, mainly after victory, but 7-10% have already decided to stay abroad.

Given these statistics, the Ukrainian government is already developing a policy for returning lost human capital. “The return of our citizens is important for ensuring Ukraine’s quick and sustainable economic recovery. After the victory, the need for labor resources will increase significantly”, noted Economy Minister Yuliya Svyridenko.

The government believes that the end of the war, the development of the economy, and the reconstruction of infrastructure and housing, as well as employment opportunities, are the main factors in persuading Ukrainians to return home.”

Environmental

Fields in Ukraine’s south could turn into deserts due to power plant’s destruction – Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. “The fields in Ukraine’s south could turn into deserts by as early as next year as a result of the occupiers’ destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The man-made disaster will cut off the water supply to 31 field irrigation systems in Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. In 2023, only 13 irrigation systems are operating on the right bank of the Dnipro River. The act of terrorism at the Kakhovka HPP has effectively left 94% of irrigation systems in Kherson, 74% in Zaporizhzhia, and 30% in Dnipropetrovsk oblasts without a source of water.

The destruction of the Kakhovka HPP could cause the fields in Ukraine’s south to turn into deserts by as early as next year. Without the Kakhovka Reservoir, not only farmers and water users will suffer, but also the sources of drinking water supply to populated areas.

According to preliminary estimates by the ministry, approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land on the right bank of Kherson Oblast will be flooded. An area several times larger will be flooded on the left bank of the oblast, which is currently under occupation. The ministry reports that detailed information will be known in the coming days, after data and images showing the extent of the flooding has been analysed.

The destruction of the Kakhovka HPP will also have negative consequences for fisheries. As noted by the Ministry of Agricultural Policy, an unusually high morbidity of fish is already being recorded, and the caviar will dry up in the areas where the water level has dropped.

In addition, the wildlife of the reservoir that has been carried away by the water flow into the floodplains formed below the Kakhovka HPP dam will also perish – because in the future, when the “flood” wave subsides, these biological resources will end up on dry land.

Another problem will be the entry and death of freshwater fish and other biological resources in the salt waters of the Black Sea. In turn, Black Sea wildlife may also die from the massive influx of fresh water. […] The ministry adds that the negative impact of the devastation of aquatic biological resources will persist for several years in a row, even if the bed of the Kakhovka reservoir is filled in the near future. The Ministry of Agrarian Policy emphasised that all data is based on preliminary estimates only.”

Legal

Explosion from inside is the most likely cause of Kakhovka HPP collapse – NYT, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing The New York Times. “The New York Times, having talked to experts, has concluded that the most likely cause of the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was an explosion from the inside. Experts say the available evidence suggests that an internal explosion caused the dam’s destruction. As the NYT stresses, local residents reported on social media that they heard a huge blast at around 02:50 when the dam was breached.

A blast in an enclosed space, with all of its energy applied against the structure around it, would do the most damage. Even then, the experts said, it would require hundreds of pounds of explosives, at least, to breach the dam. An external detonation by bomb or missile would exert only a fraction of its force against the dam, and would require an explosive many times larger to achieve a similar effect.

Nick Glumac, a professor of engineering and explosives expert at the University of Illinois, stressed that the amount of explosives a warhead can carry is limited. He said that even a direct hit might not destroy the dam. This takes a significant amount of energy. You think about the forces on the structure in operation — they are immense. You have the water force, which is massive.

Gregory Baecher, a professor of engineering at the University of Maryland and a member of the National Academy of Engineering who has studied dam failures, called the case of the Kakhovka HPP suspicious. However, photographs and video footage indicate that the Kakhovka dam was breached first in the centre, next to the power plant adjacent to the Russian-controlled shore. Both ends of the dam initially appeared to be intact, although as the day progressed, increasingly more of the dam collapsed. Even with the previously damaged sluice gates and high-water levels, the NYT emphasises that it was not expected that such a large dam could be ripped apart.”

Support

“That was a happy day”: Zelenskyy on F-16 offer from partners, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted that Ukraine will receive a large number of modernised F-16 multi-purpose fighter jets from international partners. As of today, our last important meeting (was) in Moldova, where I had a closed meeting with the countries that have definitely confirmed that they will give us the F-16s. For this [to happen], we need a joint agreement with the USA.

The head of state noted that he could not disclose any details, including the number of fighter jets, but assured the press that he has received a hint from some European partners that the quantity will be substantial.

I just had a happy day. Because sometimes, you know, something needs to be negotiated one at a time, two at a time (planes), and in this matter there was a serious, powerful offer. It is important that this coalition on paper is an agreement on Ramstein or on another platform, God willing, that we push through it and then the preparation of the entire infrastructure will begin, and it will not be fast.

At the same time, Zelenskyy added that Ukraine’s Air Force has an understanding of the infrastructure for the F-16s, and Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk knows where and what to do.”

Ukraine gets its F-16s, The Economist reported 1 June. “The political backing may matter even more than the elderly fighter jets. The first batch of the f-16 fighter jets that Ukraine is preparing to receive is expected to arrive in late September—too late to play a role in the counter-offensive that could begin at any moment. However, the decision, made by Joe Biden just before the g7 meeting in Hiroshima in May, still has immediate significance.

The Ukrainians have been asking for Western fighter jets almost from the day of Russia’s invasion. But the answer from the Pentagon, which can block other f-16 user countries from supplying the American-made aircraft, was always negative. The reasons given were of two sorts. The first set were supposedly practical. It would take 18 months to train Ukrainian pilots and ground crew to fly and maintain aircraft as sophisticated and unfamiliar as the f-16. Ukrainian runways were not of a high enough standard. The cost would be prohibitive. So Ukraine, the chairman of America’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, patronisingly averred, should focus on other priorities.

The second set of reasons involved worries that Russia would regard such a move as an escalation, an excuse that had also been used to delay providing Ukraine with long-range weapons (such as himars missiles) and with tanks. The fear of escalation was always the main consideration, but it was both contradictory to the first, and specious. If the f-16s would not do much to enhance Ukraine’s capabilities, why would they concern the Russians? And anyway, what was the Russian response likely to be? Giving the Ukrainians an aircraft that first entered service nearly 50 years ago was hardly likely to push Vladimir Putin into taking the catastrophic step of using nuclear weapons.

Two things changed the American position. The first was growing pressure from allies. The British were particularly hawkish and the Dutch announced they were forming a coalition to get the f-16s to Ukraine and would start training its pilots. The second was a shift in war aims within the administration, moving from ensuring that Russia could not defeat Ukraine to backing a Ukrainian victory. It is this that should worry the Kremlin even more than the arrival of the f-16s themselves.

Whether the jets really are the game-changer that the Ukrainians appear to believe is questionable. There is no doubt that if Ukraine gets 40 to 60 f-16s they will provide real capability benefits. The version of the f-16 it will receive is known as the Mid-Life Update (mlu), which has been operated by several European air forces for the past 25 years. Among the mlu upgrades are a data link that will enable Ukraine’s aircraft to combine with NATO’s ground-based air-defence radars, such as the Patriot. This will improve effectiveness against Russian cruise missiles, and generally help defend Ukraine’s airspace better than its diminishing fleet of Soviet-era mig-29s, Su-27s and Su-24s. Unlike those planes, the f-16 can carry the full suite of air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles used by America and its allies.

But those expecting the f-16s to provide a quick ticket to air superiority may be disappointed. In the first place, any fourth-generation fighter that lacks stealth characteristics will be highly vulnerable to Russia’s fearsome S-400 surface-to-air missiles, one reason why within NATO all such aircraft are being phased out in favour of fifth-generation f-35s. Another is the obsolescent an/ag66 pulse-Doppler radar of the f-16 mlu, which cannot match either the range or target acquisition of the radars carried by later versions of Russian Su-35s and mig-31s.

At least one problem previously cited as a reason for holding back the f-16s has not gone away. Ukrainian pilots, we now know, can be trained in four months, while contract ground crews can keep the planes flying. But with gaping air intakes that suck up debris, the f-16s will struggle to take off from rough or damaged runways.

It is what the f-16s represent in terms of Western commitment, as much as what they can contribute to the war effort, that matters. They will help Ukraine win, but they are not the Wunderwaffe that many are fervently hoping for.”

Australia plans to transfer F/A-18 Hornet fighters and Hawkei armored vehicles to Ukraine, Ukraine Business News reports. “The plan is to transfer 41 decommissioned F/A-18 Hornet aircraft to Kyiv, the Australian Financial Review reports. Australian military expert Robert Potter confirmed that negotiations are taking place but emphasized that the parties have not yet reached a concrete agreement.

The discussions are ongoing with the US and Ukraine, but Washington positively evaluates the aircraft transfer. US consent in this matter is necessary because they have the intellectual property rights of these fighters. If the planes are transferred to Ukraine, they will be scrapped or sold to a private company for pilot training. The publication’s sources say that the fighter jets can be put into operation within four months.

However, some aircraft can only be used for spare parts. In addition, Australia plans to send Hawkei armored vehicles to Kyiv as part of a new aid package.”

Germany shipped armoured vehicles and ammunition for Gepard to Ukraine, European Pravda reports. “Germany delivered another batch of military assistance to Ukraine last week, including eight highly mobile tracked vehicles Bandvagn 206. According to the German government, Ukraine has also received 2,000 rounds of ammunition for the anti-aircraft systems Gepard, 14 reconnaissance drones Vector, 14 border protection vehicles, and three drone detection systems.

Additionally, the German assistance includes two 8×8 HX81 truck tractor trains, two semi-trailers, and 11,000 group module rations.

Previously, the German Federal Defence Ministry commissioned the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to prepare over 20 infantry fighting vehicles Marder for transportation. Furthermore, the first shipment of 10,000 35-millimeter ammunition rounds for the Gepard anti-aircraft tank, which is highly necessary for Ukraine, is expected to be shipped by the end of July. In total, Rheinmetall has a contract for 300,000 rounds.”

The US plans a new military aid package, and the new Bulgarian government promises to continue defense support for Ukraine, Ukraine Business News reports. “Soon, the US intends to provide Ukraine with additional packages of military support, National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said. According to him, if Russia is concerned about Ukraine’s military potential, the best thing it can do is to leave Ukraine.

At the same time, he added that the US is concerned about strikes deep into Russia. However, Ukrainian leadership has assured the US that it will not use American weapons for attacks on Russian soil. The US is convinced that, together with its allies and partners, they have done everything possible to prepare Ukraine’s troops for a counteroffensive that will liberate Ukrainian territories from the Russian invaders.

It is worth noting that the new Minister of Defense of Bulgaria, Todor Tagarev, announced the continuation of military support to Ukraine upon taking office. Bulgaria has already spent about $1B on aid to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, a significant part of which was provided secretly.”

Ukraine’s Air Force: 50 Patriot batteries is ambitious but realistic goal, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Colonel Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes it a very real goal for Ukraine to obtain five dozen Patriot surface-to-air missile systems to protect the skies from Russian missile attacks. The officer recalled the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who said Ukraine needed 50 batteries of Patriots.

This, of course, is a very ambitious goal, but we will go for it in any case. Both Patriot and SAMP-T work on ballistics, and we also can’t make it without other systems. This is both IRIS-T and NASAMS; these all are the basis of [Ukraine’s] air defence, which should replace the old Soviet weapons. Therefore, numbers such as 50 batteries should not scare anyone. Yes, it is expensive, but it all will not come true at once. We will gradually strengthen our air defence of the Air Force, the Ground Forces and so on.”

Switzerland supports allows arms re-export to Ukraine, European Pravda reports. “Switzerland’s Council of States, the upper house of parliament, has approved an amendment that will allow arms re-export to Ukraine. “Countries that purchase Swiss war material should be allowed, subject to conditions, to re-export it to countries involved in armed conflicts,” the parliament press service stated. […]

On June 1, the National Council, the lower house of the Swiss parliament, voted against an amendment that would allow the re-export of Swiss-made weaponry to third countries, such as Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several countries have approached Switzerland requesting permission to re-export Swiss weapons from their arsenal to Kyiv.

For example, Germany wanted to provide ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft systems and machine gun ammunition to Ukraine. Denmark approached Bern for permission to supply Piranha III armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine. However, Switzerland rejected both requests, which drew international criticism.»

New Developments