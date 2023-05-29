Russian forces bomb gas station in Donetsk Oblast: one killed, nine injured (photos)

Russian forces launched an airstrike on a gas station in Toretsk, resulting in one death and nine injuries.

According to the investigation of Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, on May 29th at around 11:30, the Russian military once again shelled the city of Toretsk in the Donbas region, possibly deploying FAB-250s.

One of the airstrikes hit a local gas station, killing a 28-year-old worker. In addition, preliminary reports indicate that eight civilians – six women and two men – sustained injuries of varying severity.

A second bomb fell on an administrative building, causing physical injuries to a local resident who died in ambulance. The gas station, a bank, an educational institution, and several vehicles were also damaged in the attack. Rescue teams and law enforcement are currently at the scene, with the final number of victims still to be confirmed.

