Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Czech president issued 40 permits to fight for Ukraine last year

President Petr Pavel’s office processed 114 applications in 2024 from citizens seeking legal approval to join Ukraine’s Armed Forces, approving 40, including three women.
byYuri Zoria
05/01/2025
2 minute read
czech president petr pavel illustrative ukraine's presidential office
Czech President Petr Pavel, illustrative photo: Ukraine’s Presidential Office
Czech president issued 40 permits to fight for Ukraine last year

Czechia’s President Petr Pavel approved 40 permits for citizens to fight in Ukraine during 2024, doubling the number from the previous year, iRozhlas reports. The presidential office processed a total of 114 applications, including three from women. The most frequent rejection reasons were a negative opinion from the Ministry of Defense, Interior, or Foreign Affairs.

Since the all-out Russo-Ukrainian war began nearly three years ago, Czech authorities have received 667 applications, with 477 submitted during former President Miloš Zeman’s term, who approved 132 permits. The exact number of Czech citizens who ultimately reached Ukraine, either with or without permission, remains unknown.

Filip Platoš, spokesperson for the Presidential Office, told iROZHLAS.cz,

The President received 114 applications from 109 applicants through the Minister of Defense last year. Five individuals submitted repeated applications.”

Czech law prohibits citizens from serving in foreign armed forces without special permission, making presidential approval the only legal path for those seeking to assist Ukraine militarily.

The approval process involves multiple governmental bodies. Applications are initially submitted to the Ministry of Defense, which may withhold recommendation for former professional soldiers who remain in reserve or those with previous basic military service.

During his term, President Petr Pavel has rejected 121 applications due to receiving negative recommendations from at least one ministry,” Platoš explained.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Ondřej Krátoška previously explained that his ministry rejects applications if an applicant has been prosecuted or convicted or, conversely, is a member of the country’s security forces.

Eligible candidates typically include dual citizens or those seeking to serve in NATO armies.

President Petr Pavel has so far received requests from 181 citizens of the Czech Republic to serve in Ukraine’s Armed Forces. In total, he has granted sixty applications, receiving approving opinions from all three ministries,” the presidential spokesperson detailed.

The International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine, established on 27 February 2022 by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy days into Russia’s full-scale invasion, is a military unit composed of foreign volunteers formed to assist in defending Ukraine against the Russian aggression.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!