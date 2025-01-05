Czech president issued 40 permits to fight for Ukraine last year

Czechia’s President Petr Pavel approved 40 permits for citizens to fight in Ukraine during 2024, doubling the number from the previous year, iRozhlas reports. The presidential office processed a total of 114 applications, including three from women. The most frequent rejection reasons were a negative opinion from the Ministry of Defense, Interior, or Foreign Affairs.

Since the all-out Russo-Ukrainian war began nearly three years ago, Czech authorities have received 667 applications, with 477 submitted during former President Miloš Zeman’s term, who approved 132 permits. The exact number of Czech citizens who ultimately reached Ukraine, either with or without permission, remains unknown.

Filip Platoš, spokesperson for the Presidential Office, told iROZHLAS.cz,

“The President received 114 applications from 109 applicants through the Minister of Defense last year. Five individuals submitted repeated applications.”

Czech law prohibits citizens from serving in foreign armed forces without special permission, making presidential approval the only legal path for those seeking to assist Ukraine militarily.

The approval process involves multiple governmental bodies. Applications are initially submitted to the Ministry of Defense, which may withhold recommendation for former professional soldiers who remain in reserve or those with previous basic military service.

“During his term, President Petr Pavel has rejected 121 applications due to receiving negative recommendations from at least one ministry,” Platoš explained.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Ondřej Krátoška previously explained that his ministry rejects applications if an applicant has been prosecuted or convicted or, conversely, is a member of the country’s security forces.

Eligible candidates typically include dual citizens or those seeking to serve in NATO armies.

“President Petr Pavel has so far received requests from 181 citizens of the Czech Republic to serve in Ukraine’s Armed Forces. In total, he has granted sixty applications, receiving approving opinions from all three ministries,” the presidential spokesperson detailed.

The International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine, established on 27 February 2022 by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy days into Russia’s full-scale invasion, is a military unit composed of foreign volunteers formed to assist in defending Ukraine against the Russian aggression.

