A significant portion of international recruits in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, around 40%, come from South America, adding vital support in the ongoing fight against Russian forces.
byOlena Mukhina
10/12/2024
2 minute read
A Colombian soldier who goes by the callsign “Stitch” listens to instructions from the company commander “Passport” of the 98th Separate Territorial Defense Battalion. Source: David Kirichenko
Lieutenant Colonel Konstantin Milevsky, the chief specialist in the coordination department for foreign military service, says volunteers from all over the world are helping Ukraine fight Russian troops on the front lines, with representatives from more than 70 countries currently serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Espreso.

The Ukrainian Legion of Volunteers is a military unit composed of foreign nationals who have volunteered to fight for Ukraine. It was formed in response to Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, allowing non-Ukrainian citizens to join Ukraine’s armed forces to defend the country.

Milevsky explained that between 400 and 600 foreign recruits join the Ukrainian military each month. However, some are filtered out during physical training, medical evaluations, and other selection stages.

Currently, soldiers from 72 countries serve in Ukraine’s Defense Forces, with 40% of them coming from South America.

He noted that foreigners with military or police experience from the past ten years can bypass basic training and join a unit directly.

“Recruitment primarily targets individuals with such experience. Those who don’t have it must undergo basic military training,” Milevsky said.

He also highlighted that the motivations of foreign volunteers vary—ranging from financial incentives and gaining experience to the desire for challenges, Ukrainian citizenship, and a deep-seated hatred for Russia.

“Despite varying reasons for joining, the quality of service is on par with that of Ukrainian soldiers. Those motivated to serve perform combat tasks excellently, cooperate effectively, and both learn and teach,” Milevsky added.

Earlier, Poland announced its readiness to begin training the initial cohort of Ukrainian volunteers for the Ukrainian Legion.

Polish officials announce readiness to train Ukrainian Legion volunteers

The Ukrainian Legion’s recruitment center in Poland began operations on 1 October, coinciding with the Day of Defenders.

