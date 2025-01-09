Jake Waddington, a 34-year-old former British Army soldier, was killed during a reconnaissance mission in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast when a Russian drone struck his position with a grenade. The Cambridge native, who served with the International Legion’s Thorne Assault Group for over a year, was gathering intelligence near Russian trenches when the incident occurred, The Telegraph reports.

A graduate of Durham University and former member of Second Battalion, Royal Anglian Regiment, Waddington was known for his exceptional linguistic abilities, speaking Russian and French fluently. His military career in Britain was cut short after medical discharge due to seizures, but his commitment to service led him to Ukraine, where he participated in crucial battles, including the defense of Bakhmut.

Despite family concerns, Waddington had recently extended his service commitment through April, stepping up as unit leader following his commander’s death. His former British Army commander, Martyn Cook, described him as “a really intelligent, thoughtful and considered soldier” who consistently demonstrated exceptional qualities.

Before joining combat operations, Waddington initially entered Ukraine’s war zone as an animal rescue volunteer. His dedication to the Ukrainian cause was driven by deep understanding of international relations and what his fellow serviceman Robert Clark described as “a deep sense of honour and decency.”

The incident occurred amid increased Russian aerial attacks in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where 13 civilian fatalities were reported in recent strikes.

A fellow soldier who was with Waddington during the reconnaissance mission survived but remains in critical condition.

