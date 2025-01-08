Ukraine’s parliament passes historic citizenship law for defense forces and their families

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada has approved a bill streamlining citizenship procedures for military personnel defending Ukraine and their family members. The bill passed with strong support, securing 270 votes in favor.

The new legislation, announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko from the European Solidarity faction, marks a crucial step in recognizing and supporting those who have defended Ukraine’s territorial integrity. The law introduces several key provisions to simplify the naturalization process for service members and their families. This move is designed to meet the needs of foreigners fighting for Ukraine, particularly the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, established in 2022, which has attracted volunteers from over 70 countries to join the fight against Russian aggression.

Ukraine has difficult and long citizenship application procederes; the streamlined procedures are expected to significantly reduce bureaucratic barriers for military families seeking Ukrainian citizenship.

The law simplifies citizenship acquisition for spouses of Ukrainian military service members, including those who have fallen in the line of duty. Under the new framework, applicants need only submit a declaration renouncing their foreign citizenship to begin the process.

Additionally, the legislation provides a path for citizenship restoration for foreign spouses who participated in Ukraine’s defense operations. The law also establishes immigration quotas specifically for foreigners seeking family reunification with military personnel.

In August 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to offer citizenship to foreign volunteers serving in Ukraine’s Defense Forces and their families, acknowledging their contributions to the nation’s independence.

Besides, in December 2024, the parliament passed the first reading of a bill allowing multiple citizenships, aiming to facilitate the return of Ukrainians who left the country due to the war and to expand opportunities for certain foreigners and stateless persons to obtain Ukrainian citizenship.

Earlier, in September 2024, the Verkhovna Rada approved a law permitting foreigners to serve as officers in the Ukrainian military, broadening the scope for international volunteers contributing to Ukraine’s defense.

