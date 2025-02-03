Support us on Patreon
UK PM Starmer urges European allies to increase Ukraine support

This year, the UK “will give more military support to Ukraine than ever before.”
byYuri Zoria
03/02/2025
2 minute read
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. 05 July 2024. London, United Kingdom. Photo: Flickr/Number 10
UK PM Starmer urges European allies to increase Ukraine support

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on European Union countries to “step up” their support for Ukraine during his visit to Brussels on 3 February, Politico reports.

The statement comes as the US under President Donald Trump has suspended the activities of USAID cutting non-military aid to Ukraine and other countries, while Trump earlier promised to consider cuts of US military aid for Kyiv, vital amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte before a dinner meeting with EU leaders, Starmer emphasized the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia.

“Peace will come through strength, and we must do all that we can to support Ukraine’s defense,” Starmer said.

The British leader announced that the UK would provide record military support to Ukraine this year, focusing on stabilizing the front line and providing necessary equipment and training.

According to Starmer, US President Donald Trump’s threat of additional sanctions has “got Putin rattled.

He added:

“We know that he’s worried about the state of the Russian economy. So I’m here to work with our European partners on keeping up the pressure, targeting the energy revenues and the companies supplying these missile factories to crush Putin’s war machine.”

Related:

