Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1028: Ukraine pioneers historic robotic combat operation on Kharkiv front

Ukraine’s military successfully integrated robots, drones, and unmanned turrets in an unprecedented combat mission. In addition, NATO assumes coordination of Ukraine’s military aid.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
18/12/2024
3 minute read
Exclusive

Georgia’s democratic crisis deepens as thousands rally against “Russian puppet” . The specter of violence looms over Georgia’s political crisis as protesters prepare to defend outgoing President Zourabichvili’s occupation of the presidential palace.

Military

Ukraine thwarts Russian snow-covered assault, destroys four armored vehicles on Kharkiv front. Ukraine repels massive Russian assault on Kharkiv front involving 45 drone strikes.

Forbes: North Korean forces conduct large infantry assaults in Kursk Oblast. Despite heavy losses, multiple infantry waves involving nearly 500 personnel allowed North Koreans to eject Ukrainian defenders from Plekhovo village in Russia.

ISW: Russian army recruitment barely matches daily casualty rates. Russian Defense Minister Belousov claims 427,000 new recruits while actual casualties exceed daily recruitment numbers, challenging sustainability.

As of 17 DEC 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine military deploys dozens of ground robots, UAVs, FPV drones in historic combat operation in Kharkiv Oblast. Ukrainian forces conduct first-ever fully robotic combat operation, combining ground robots, drones, and unmanned turrets to advance on Kharkiv front while preserving soldiers’ lives.

Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with twenty more Marder infantry fighting vehicles. As evidenced by the extensive deployment of the previous 140 Marders across various units, including the Marines, these vehicles have become an integral part of Ukraine’s mechanized capabilities.

UK intel: Russia’s tank losses reveal strategic vulnerabilities despite tactical gains. While satellite imagery confirms the depletion of Russia’s armored vehicle reserves at key storage facilities, its forces have advanced to Pokrovsk’s southern outskirts.

International

Norway to strengthen Ukrainian Navy through $241 million investment. The investment will not only focus on immediate defense needs but also include funding for mine clearance operations and training programs for Ukrainian soldiers.

EU representative warns “Putin won’t stop until stopped” as bloc hits Russia with new sanctions. The EU’s 15th sanctions package expands to target Chinese drone manufacturers and North Korea, marking the first time Brussels has sanctioned Chinese firms for supporting Moscow’s war effort.

Reuters: NATO takes over coordination of military aid to Kyiv from US. As NATO takes the helm of Western military coordination for Ukraine from US leadership, questions linger about whether this institutional reshuffle can shield crucial military support from potential political headwinds.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine’s energy system hit by 1,100 Russian missiles in 2024, Ukraine’a UN envoy says. Kyslytsia underscored Russia’s declining power, rejected deceptive peace plans, and urged global support to prevent further aggression.

Zelenskyy: Russians burn faces of killed North Korean soldiers to conceal losses. There’s not a single reason for North Koreans to die in this war but Putin’s madness, the Ukrainian President says.

Russia not immune in Ukrainian arbitration case, rules US federal judge. 11 Ukrainian gas retailers secured a favorable ruling in a DC court to enforce $34 million arbitration award against Russia following a dispute related to Moscow’s Crimea invasion.

Ukrainian Parliament passes multiple citizenship bill in first reading. If adopted in the final vote, the bill would allow Ukrainians to have dual citizenship, which is particularly relevant for Ukrainian diaspora.

New developments

Breaking: Moscow assassination eliminates Russian chemical warfare chief wanted by Ukraine. Head of Russia’s chemical warfare forces Lt-Gen Kirillov has been killed by a remotely detonated explosive outside his Moscow apartment building this morning.

US warns Russia against deploying North Korean troops in Ukrainian territory. The Pentagon has also confirmed the first casualties among North Korean troops who were involved in infantry assaults on Ukrainian positions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Read our earlier daily review here.

