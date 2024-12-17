Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1027: Modified sport planes give Ukraine 800-mile strike range

Exclusive

Russia lost more heavy equipment in Pokrovsk than in Stalingrad. The 13-month battle for Pokrovsk has become one of history’s costliest armored engagements, with Russia losing more tanks than any European nation currently possesses.

Military

– General Staff: Russian forces assault southeastern Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast. Russian military forces are mounting an aggressive assault on Kurakhove’s southeastern outskirts, seeking to capture critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian defenders push Russian forces out of Kolisnykivka in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState. Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to make incremental gains in Donetsk, capturing central areas of Kurahove and improving tactical positions.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 27 of 49 Russian drones overnight. About 19 Russian drones were prevented from reaching their intended targets.

North Korean troops lost 30 soldiers in Ukraine’s Kursk Oblast strikes, says HUR.

As of 16 DEC 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 763510 (+1070)

Tanks: 9563 (+12)

APV: 19736 (+29)

Artillery systems: 21151 (+23)

MLRS: 1256

Anti-aircraft systems: 1025

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 20372 (+16)

Cruise missiles: 2943

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 31480 (+82)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine becomes world’s fifth nation to deploy combat laser system. Ukraine joins an elite group of nations with laser capabilities, unveiling its “Tryzub” system amid a broader expansion of domestic weapons production that includes long-range drones and carrier platforms.

Forbes: Modified $90,000 sport plane drones give Ukraine 800-mile strike range. Ukraine converts A-22 sports planes into strike drones, hitting Kadyrov’s forces in Chechnya 800km from frontlines, marking latest in series of deep strikes against Russian military targets.

Frontline report: Ukraine strikes Russian air base with ATACMS missiles crippling aircraft repair capabilities. Ukrainian forces launched six ATACMS missiles at a strategic air base, destroying an aircraft repair facility that supports critical A50 early warning planes.

Ukraine’s Security Service destroys Russian ammo depot with drones in Donetsk Oblast. Thousands of tank shells, anti-tank missiles, and millions of ammunition rounds were obliterated in a precision Ukrainian drone strike in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

International

Ukraine to participate in World Expo 2025 in Japan depsite war. The Ministry of Economy will lead Ukraine’s delegation to Osaka’s World Expo 2025, where 28 million visitors are expected to attend.

Kallas: EU to train 75,000 Ukrainian troops by end of winter. The European Union will train an additional 12,000 Ukrainian service members by February 2025, bringing the total number of troops trained under EUMAM to 75,000, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced Monday.

German Member of European Parliament cycles 600 km to raise funds for Ukraine. European People’s Party MEP Jens Geiseke aims to surpass his previous $79,000 fundraising record with a five-day bicycle tour from Saxony to Strasbourg.

Italy prepares to unveil 10th military aid package for Ukraine. Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed the country’s tenth military aid package for Ukraine while emphasizing support for a “just peace” that excludes Ukrainian capitulation.

FA: Ukraine’s defeat would cost US seven times more than current aid. A Russian victory in Ukraine would force the United States to deploy 270,000 additional troops and build massive new air defenses along NATO’s eastern border, driving Pentagon costs to unprecedented levels through 2030.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia holds 16,000 Ukrainian civilians captive, only 168 released since 2022, says Ombudsman Lubinets. International law prevents Ukraine from exchanging civilians for military prisoners, leaving thousands of detained Ukrainian civilians, including journalists and women, trapped in Russian prisons with limited options for release.

Political and Legal Developments

Ukraine probes “shameful” abuse and extortion scandal within army unit. A brigade commander’s son allegedly operated a protection racket threatening fellow soldiers with front line deployment, sparking multiple probes into Ukraine’s 211th Pontoon Bridge Brigade.

Scholz’s party included ban on Taurus long-range missiles for Ukraine in its pre-election program. Germany’s ruling Social Democratic Party has formalized opposition to sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine while facing their lowest poll numbers in years.

Trump cannot broker peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine’s ex-foreign minister says. Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba dismisses Trump’s peace ambitions, warns of “fundamental differences” with Russia, and predicts continued European support despite political pressures.

Ukrainian ex-FM: New PM Keir Starmer waters down Britain’s support for Ukraine. Despite $3.8 bn annual military aid & 6 meetings with Zelenskyy, Starmer hasn’t visited Ukraine.

Trump’s team seeks lasting Ukraine war resolution, national security advisor nominee says. Trump’s pick for national security advisor, Mike Waltz, confirms shift in diplomatic focus, with European allies & Zelenskyy now discussing war exit strategies.

Top Ukrainian drone commander warns ceasefire would only pause war with Russia. Ukraine’s leading drone warfare commander cautions against viewing a potential ceasefire as war’s end, highlighting drones’ crucial role in modern combat as artillery effectiveness depends on UAV support.

