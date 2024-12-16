Trump’s team seeks lasting Ukraine war resolution, national security advisor nominee says

Representative Michael Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for national security advisor, said that the incoming administration is carefully considering approaches to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war permanently.

Donald Trump has claimed that the Russia-Ukraine war “has gotta stop,” emphasizing his commitment to work hard to end the conflict during a gala at Mar-a-Lago. He expressed that both sides need to come to the negotiating table and mentioned formulating a concept to achieve peace.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested on the Trump’s claims that the war could conclude without regaining all occupied territories, provided Ukraine receives security guarantees from NATO.

Waltz said in an interview with CBS, that Trump’s team is focused on determining “What does success look like in line with our interests?” He stressed the need to understand how to end the war, identify key negotiating parties, and establish a framework for a lasting agreement.

“After the election, everyone coming to us—our European allies, President Zelenskyy, and others—have shifted to how to end this war,” Waltz told CBS’s Margaret Brennan.

He described the current situation as a “World War I style warfare” and a “meat grinder of human beings” that needs to be stopped.

The incoming national security advisor suggested the Trump team is exploring multiple approaches, including potential diplomatic interventions.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and has been in communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Waltz said that the Trump team is currently coordinating with the Biden administration and remains open to various strategies. He highlighted that European allies, including NATO leadership, are actively discussing potential roles in resolving the war.

The congressman indicated that simply pausing the war is not sufficient, saying they want to “stop the fighting” in a way that “restores stability” and creates a “permanent end, not just a pause.”

While specific details remain unclear, Waltz suggested potential strategies might include reconsidering Ukraine’s NATO membership and exploring ceasefire options. He emphasized that Trump is “very concerned about the carnage” and wants to see an end to the war.

