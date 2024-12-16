Russia holds 16,000 Ukrainian civilians captive, only 168 released since 2022, says Ombudsman Lubinets

As of 16 December, over 16,000 Ukrainian civilians remain in Russian captivity. Only 168 individuals of them have been freed, says Ukraine’s Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, according to Ukrinform.

Among these civilians, 301 women are confirmed to be in captivity. Additionally, at least 3,767 Ukrainians, primarily military personnel, have been released through prisoner exchanges. Many of them have reported severe torture and mistreatment during their detention. Moscow troops have also deported 19,500 Ukrainian children to Russia, with fewer than 400 successfully returned to Ukraine. Many of these children have faced coercive adoptions and indoctrination in Russian institutions, raising significant concerns about their well-being and rights.

“We have a separate list showing that, according to preliminary data, more than 16,000 Ukrainian civilians are being held in Russian prisons,” Lubinets states.

He emphasizes that the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law do not permit the exchange of civilians for prisoners of war.

“Exchanges are strictly designated for prisoners of war. Despite this, we have managed to secure the release of 168 civilians. While this number is small, there is a mechanism we can use. Ukraine’s negotiation team is doing everything possible to bring everyone home, including journalists,” Lubinets explains.

The ombudsman has highlighted a separate list of journalists currently in captivity, asserting that Russia detains, tortures, and kills them to silence the media in the temporarily occupied territories.

At least three journalists from Melitopol—Anastasiia Hlukhovska, Iryna Levchenko, and Heorhii Levchenko—are confirmed to be held by Russian forces.

Lubinets has also reminded the public that Russia has not returned the body of Ukrainian journalist Victoriia Roshchyna, who was reportedly killed in captivity.

“The Russian side officially informed her father about her death and even sent a death certificate. However, when I raised the issue of transferring her body for a proper burial, the consultations persisted,” he added.

Previously, Lubinets said that Russian forces killed 109 Ukrainian prisoners of war in 2024 alone. Despite evidence, the Kremlin denies these war crimes. In total, Ukraine has launched nearly 170,000 investigations into war crimes and national security violations since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

