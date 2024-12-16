Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia holds 16,000 Ukrainian civilians captive, only 168 released since 2022, says Ombudsman Lubinets

International law prevents Ukraine from exchanging civilians for military prisoners, leaving thousands of detained Ukrainian civilians, including journalists and women, trapped in Russian prisons with limited options for release.
byOlena Mukhina
16/12/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets via Facebook
Russia holds 16,000 Ukrainian civilians captive, only 168 released since 2022, says Ombudsman Lubinets

As of 16 December, over 16,000 Ukrainian civilians remain in Russian captivity. Only 168 individuals of them have been freed, says Ukraine’s Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, according to Ukrinform.

Among these civilians, 301 women are confirmed to be in captivity. Additionally, at least 3,767 Ukrainians, primarily military personnel, have been released through prisoner exchanges. Many of them have reported severe torture and mistreatment during their detention. Moscow troops have also deported 19,500 Ukrainian children to Russia, with fewer than 400 successfully returned to Ukraine. Many of these children have faced coercive adoptions and indoctrination in Russian institutions, raising significant concerns about their well-being and rights.

“We have a separate list showing that, according to preliminary data, more than 16,000 Ukrainian civilians are being held in Russian prisons,” Lubinets states.

He emphasizes that the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law do not permit the exchange of civilians for prisoners of war.

“Exchanges are strictly designated for prisoners of war. Despite this, we have managed to secure the release of 168 civilians. While this number is small, there is a mechanism we can use. Ukraine’s negotiation team is doing everything possible to bring everyone home, including journalists,” Lubinets explains.

The ombudsman has highlighted a separate list of journalists currently in captivity, asserting that Russia detains, tortures, and kills them to silence the media in the temporarily occupied territories.

At least three journalists from Melitopol—Anastasiia Hlukhovska, Iryna Levchenko, and Heorhii Levchenko—are confirmed to be held by Russian forces.

Lubinets has also reminded the public that Russia has not returned the body of Ukrainian journalist Victoriia Roshchyna, who was reportedly killed in captivity.

“The Russian side officially informed her father about her death and even sent a death certificate. However, when I raised the issue of transferring her body for a proper burial, the consultations persisted,” he added.

Previously, Lubinets said that Russian forces killed 109 Ukrainian prisoners of war in 2024 alone. Despite evidence, the Kremlin denies these war crimes. In total, Ukraine has launched nearly 170,000 investigations into war crimes and national security violations since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts