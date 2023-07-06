45 Ukrainian defenders return home from Russian captivity – Presidential Office

On 6 July, 45 Ukrainian defenders returned home from Russian captivity. Source: State Emergency Service

On 6 July, 45 Ukrainian defenders returned home from Russian captivity, said the Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak.

“We managed to bring back 45 of our soldiers from captivity, including two officers, 41 soldiers, a sergeant, a civilian employee of Azovstal, and a volunteer defender from Kherson,” he wrote on Telegram.

In addition, two children, 6-year-old Renat and 10-year-old Varvara, who had been deported by Russian troops, were also released in the latest prisoner swap. Their mother, a combat medic, was freed during a prisoner exchange in October 2022, Yermak said.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: captivity, prison, prisoner, Russian captivity