Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Russia exploits POW swaps to undermine support for Ukraine

Russia’s accusations against Ukraine are seen as a tactic to obscure its own war crimes and disrupt Ukrainian decision-making.
byOlena Mukhina
30/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian pastor
Prisoner swap, March 7, 2023. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets, the ombudsman of Ukraine
ISW: Russia exploits POW swaps to undermine support for Ukraine

Russia appears to be using suspension of prisoners-of-war exchanges as another tool to sabotage Ukrainian decision-making, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The Kremlin accused Ukraine of halting prisoner swaps in recent months, while Ukraine claimed that Moscow deliberately holds prisoners in captivity in an attempt to conceal its war crimes and undermine the Ukrainian government and foreign support.

Following the last prisoner exchange, which took place on 8 February 2024, Russia has committed a series of crimes against Ukrainian prisoners, including execution and using them as human shields on the battlefield, which are prohibited by the Geneva Convention, and purportedly operating a “black market” to sell Ukrainian captives to Russian paramilitary groups, wrote the ISW. Russia is also using a battalion formed mainly of Ukrainian prisoners to fight against their homeland, which is another blatant violation of the Geneva Convention.

Meanwhile, Kremlin-appointed Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova has blamed Ukraine for making “far-fetched demands” that caused a pause in exchanges. She added that Russia did its best to maintain a dialogue with the Ukrainian government and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

However, the fact that Kyiv has recently opened a third facility for Russian captives on its territory is consistent with several Ukrainian statements that Russian officials are the ones resisting the continuation of prisoner exchanges.

This policy by Russia can be a part of Moscow’s intelligence operation against Ukraine.

“The Kremlin appears to be using the politics of POW exchanges as another rhetorical device to undermine Ukrainian decision-making,” said the US-based think tank.

Ukraine says women in Russian captivity subjected to physical and psychological abuse

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!