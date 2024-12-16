Eng
North Korean troops lost 30 soldiers in Ukraine’s Kursk Oblast strikes, says HUR

byOlena Mukhina
16/12/2024
2 minute read
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a military operations base in the western region of the country
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a military operations base in the western region of the country. Photo: KCNA
North Korean troops lost 30 soldiers in Ukraine’s Kursk Oblast strikes, says HUR

Over the weekend, North Korean troops, currently engaged in fighting in the Kursk Oblast in Russia, suffered significant losses and are now replenishing their assault groups, according to the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

Reports indicate that Russia deployed over 10,000 combat-ready North Korean troops to Kursk Oblast, aiming to oust Ukrainians controlling the region’s south since August.

According to HUR, North Korean soldiers are operating within composite units of Russia’s infantry and airborne forces. These units have incurred both combat and non-combat casualties due to successful strikes by Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

“On 14 and 15 December 2024, North Korean units suffered significant losses — at least 30 soldiers killed and wounded near the villages of Plekhov, Vorozhba, and Martynovka in Russia’s Kursk Oblast,” Ukraine’s intelligence agency said.

Additionally, at least three North Korean soldiers went missing in the area near the village of Kurilovka.

“Due to these losses, assault groups are being replenished with fresh personnel, including troops from the 94th Separate Brigade of the North Korean troops, to continue active combat operations in the Kursk Oblast,” HUR stated.

During one of the attacks, Ukrainian forces successfully targeted North Korean personnel using FPV drones.

Previously, HUR noted that the estimated combined losses of Russian and North Korean personnel deployed in the Kursk Oblast amounted to approximately 200 soldiers.

Meanwhile, analysts from the American Institute for the Study of War observed that language barriers and poor coordination are severely hindering the joint operations of Russian and North Korean forces in Kursk Oblast.

According to their assessment, North Korean troops are facing difficulties due to high casualties and poor communication with Russian forces, disrupting coordination and undermining Russian military operations.

Earlier, North Korean forces in Kursk Oblast allegedly opened fire at vehicles belonging to the Chechen “Akhmat” battalion, killing eight Chechen soldiers, UNIAN reports.

This incident was reportedly caused by a language barrier between the Russian and North Korean troops.

