Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister (FM) Dmytro Kuleba criticized the new Labour government under Sir Keir Starmer on deacreasing Britain’s support for Ukraine.

Taking the position as a the British Foreign Minister, Keir Starmer has reiterated the UK’s commitment to support Ukraine, aiming to bolster Ukraine’s position for future negotiations, which he believes should secure a just and lasting peace on Ukraine’s terms. Regarding the use of Storm Shadow missiles, Starmer has indicated that it is up to Ukraine to decide how to deploy these weapons, hinting at a potential shift in policy that may allow strikes deep into Russian territory.

In comments for The Times, Kuleba said that while Conservative leaders like Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak took proactive stances in supporting Ukraine, the current government appears more hesitant and willing to follow the United States’ lead. In particular, regarding allowing Ukraine to strike Storm Shadow missiles inside Russia.

Kuleba has had an “unpleasant” conversation with British officials in September about restrictions on firing these weapons inside Russian territory. Former FM said that approval for the missiles was eventually granted, but the process differed from the Conservative government’s approach.

Kuleba said that while the Conservatives were coordinating with the Americans, they “did not restrict themselves to just following the Americans.”

Britain previously set international precedents, being the first country to provide Ukraine with tanks and long-range missiles, which encouraged other nations to follow suit.

Newly appointed Keir Starmer took the post of the Foreign Minister in July 2024. Since then he has not visited Ukraine, unlike his predecessors, Kuleba highlighted. Former British FM Rishi Sunak visited the country within weeks of entering Downing Street, and Boris Johnson was the first Western leader to visit Kyiv after Russia’s invasion.

The UK’s continued support for Ukraine with a £3 billion ($3.8 bn) annual military commitment to Ukraine. Unlike Starmer has not visited Ukraine, he’s had six meetings with President Zelenskyy.

Read also: